Joining one of the city’s largest art collections, pop up exhibition to connect guests with Dubai through Blanco’s unique artwork

United Arab Emirates, Dubai : Jumeirah Creekside Hotel is inviting guests to step into its world of artistic wonder this month with the unveiling of its latest artist in residence exhibition.

Joining a growing roster of emerging creators, Oviedo-based Paula Blanco and originally from Spain, is the second artist to take up residency in the urban art hub. Living in Dubai since October, Blanco has drawn inspiration from the property’s vibrant setting to create a series of bespoke pieces that will be on display from 17th December. Concluding at the end of her residency on 7th January 2022 and open for viewing from 4pm to 8pm, the exclusive exhibition – entitled "Tearing of the Earth"– will complement the hotel’s impressive art collection dotted across guest rooms and public spaces offering a truly unique hospitality experience in the city.

Andy Cuthbert, General Manager at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, commented: “Jumeirah Group’s strategic positioning puts art and design as a core pillar of the brand. As such, we are constantly looking for ways in which to stir emotion and deliver truly unforgettable moments for guests through the medium of art. Through our Artist in Residency initiative, not only are we giving visitors the chance to discover new works from exciting names on the art scene but we’re also supporting new talent and giving them the opportunity to exhibit alongside 500 regionally inspired artworks.” He added: “We are delighted to welcome Paula Blanco to our hotel and look forward to connecting guests to Dubai through her stunning collection.”

Paula Blanco added: “As an artist, living in a perpetual pictorial investigation leads me to constantly thrive on discovering new art techniques and materials. Through the Artist in Residence programme, I look forward to acquiring a new source of inspiration, by learning about the emirate, its culture and heritage, translating the colours and the shapes of the city into a series of abstract artworks that merges with the space at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel.”

Launched in April this year, the Artist in Residency programme is an ongoing initiative from Jumeirah Creekside hotel set up to support international and regional artists in advancing their skills through dedicated spaces, enhanced visibility and endorsement, while providing an inspirational setting from which to create unique pieces of art and enjoy living in one of the most diverse cities in the world.

The city hotel is home to one of the city’s largest art collections. With the aim of connecting guests to the culture and heritage of their surroundings, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel shines a spotlight on the region’s vibrant art scene, housing 482 specially commissioned pieces by 51 artists with roots from across the Middle East. Building on its reputation as an art hub, the hotel further features some of the world’s most celebrated design houses across its grounds, including custom-made furniture by Sawaya Moroni, Walter Knoll, Poltrona Frau, BnB Italia, Frag, Se London, Matteograssi and De Sede. Most impressively, Tom Price, an internationally recognised creator renowned for his sculptural works, was commissioned to create 88 red Meltdown Bowls, which are dotted across the hotel as part of a limited-edition collection.

