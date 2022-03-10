Abu Dhabi: Driven by a commitment to support its distinguished partners and in recognition of their active efforts and contributions during 2021, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, has held the first annual ceremony to honor its strategic stakeholders for their efforts in establishing the values of excellence, innovation, and continuous development.

The ceremony, which was attended by the Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre and ITC executive directors, focused on the important role played by stakeholders from all sectors according to set criteria, whereby participating organizations and individuals are nominated for awards that acknowledge their excellent performance in supporting the public transport affairs, intelligent transportation systems, support services, planning and strategic affairs, and licensing and inspection.

The ITC stated that this event represents an opportunity for the ITC to honour the efforts of its strategic stakeholders and their collaboration during 2021, by employing all capabilities and expertise to support ITC’s efforts to meet the needs of its customers, improve the quality of service provided, and ease the movement of community members during the exceptional year marked by several challenges worldwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moreover, during the past year, the ITC made numerous qualitative achievements, with the support and guidance of the Department of Municipalities and Transport as well as the mutual collaboration and dedicated efforts of its strategic stakeholders. The DMT contributed to establishing an integrated service system to serve the community and support the advancement of various other sectors, besides enhancing the competitiveness of the local economy and ensuring sustainable growth in Abu Dhabi.

Also, the ITC added that the foresight of wise leadership adds to all the responsibility towards the community and the nation. This prompts to collaborate and utilize all efforts to meet the aspirations placed on ITC to continue the journey of joint efforts and partnerships to accomplish more and achieve bigger successes that go hand in hand with the aspirations of wise leadership, promoting the wellbeing and happiness of society and improving the quality of life for everyone living in Abu Dhabi.

The categories of honored stakeholders included “Best practices in the execution of strategic projects”, “Best private project in the public transport sector”, “Best development project in the public transport sector in collaboration with the private sector” and “Best service developed by the private sector”.

The accolades also included “Best COVID-19 response”, “Best service developed for People of Determination”, “Best sustainable transport project”, “Best smart app in the public transport sector” and “Best transport safety-enhancing project”. For individuals, the honoring categories included “Best employee”, “Best supervisor” and “Best public transport driver”.

All awards and honors were distributed after consideration by the ITC in relation to a set of evaluation criteria that are robust and credible with regards to stakeholder collaboration, innovation, and initiation, inclusiveness, commitment, citizen engagement, project dissemination, and replication, as well as an assessment of the expected impact of the initiatives and projects.

About the Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has been established pursuant to the law issued by H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as the ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, on November 2016, in amendment of Law no. 19 of 2006 regarding Taxi regulation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ITC is affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport and is supervised by it.

ITC is the responsible entity for operating public transport and managing parking spaces, traffic monitoring centres, axle weights stations, logistical facilities of freight surface transport and roads sector according to the approved transport plans in which improves the quality of services offered in the sector. In addition to supporting the efforts dedicated by the Abu Dhabi Government to accomplish a balanced and comprehensive development that nurtures an intelligent, integrated and sustainable transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

