Ajman, United Arab Emirates: Today, Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), launched the “Ajman Events Calendar,” scheduled for the year 2024. This launch took place during his visit to the Ajman platform at the Arabian Travel Market, held from May 6 to 9, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Notably, the Ajman Events Calendar features a diverse range of cultural festivals, artistic showcases, sports competitions, and entertainment options suitable for all demographics, making Ajman an appealing destination for both visitors and locals alike.

Speaking during his visit to the Ajman platform, Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi stated, “We are delighted today to attend the Arabian Travel Market 2024 exhibition in Dubai, the foremost event in the travel and tourism industry. The participation of Ajman this year underscores our dedication to nurturing and expanding tourism-related events and activities.” These efforts, he emphasized, form a crucial foundation for elevating service standards to international levels, given the notable advancements across various sectors in Ajman, particularly in services.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, emphasized the significance of promoting diversity in events and activities to boost tourism in Ajman. He made these remarks while unveiling the agenda of events and activities during the Arabian Travel Market 2024. "We celebrate the rich diversity of arts, culture, sports, entertainment, and adventure that defines Ajman," he stated. Alhashmi added, "These diverse experiences not only meet the needs of our visitors but also align with our vision of Ajman 2030 as a dynamic and comprehensive destination."

Key highlights include the Ajman Motor Festival, a year-round celebration showcasing the latest in automotive innovation and excitement at various locations across Ajman.

From thrilling sports competitions like the Ajman Running Race and the Electronic Games Championship to cultural festivities such as Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival, the Folklore Strings Festival, Poetic Evening " Bawh Al Qawafi", and culinary delights at the Ajman Food Festival, there is something for everyone.

The calendar also features athletic challenges like cycling, duathlon, triathlon races, and the Ajman Half Marathon, showcasing Ajman's dedication to sports and healthy living. These initiatives aim to raise awareness about physical activity and well-being. The year concludes with a grand New Year's Eve Fireworks Display, offering a spectacular way to welcome 2025.

Moreover, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development spotlights a variety of enticing activities in Ajman, including luxurious shopping experiences and retail adventures. One such highlight is Masfout Trails, located in the Masfout area known for its fertile land and rugged scenery, making it a haven for hiking enthusiasts. The elevated terrain creates cooler temperatures, attracting nature lovers for outdoor walks, mountain biking, family picnics, and exploration of the surrounding valley.

Another must-try experience is Tarfih Karting, offering the ultimate indoor electric go-karting adventure in Ajman, United Arab Emirates. Get ready to unleash your inner speed demon as you dive into an adrenaline-pumping journey like no other. Tarfih Karting ensures high-speed excitement within a safe and controlled environment, perfect for solo rides or memorable outings with family and friends, guaranteeing an exhilarating and unforgettable go-karting experience.

The emirate of Ajman boasts a rich cultural and historical heritage, which is highlighted by some of its most significant tourist destinations including the Ajman Museum and Masfout Museum, and the House of Rashed Alkhadar. The Heritage Trail in Ajman, inaugurated in February 2024 falls under Ajman’s Heritage projects to embody the sustainable image of Ajman as a vibrant historical city.

During ATM 2024, the Ajman platform showcases its profound artistic legacy and cultural customs. Two skilled craftswomen are displaying their intricate creations, the Tali and Khous, offering a peek into Ajman's creative talent and innovation. Furthermore, a calligraphy expert is crafting customized pieces on medkhans, offering attendees distinctive and memorable keepsakes that embody Ajman's cultural spirit.

For further information regarding the Ajman Events Calendar and Things to Do in Ajman, we invite you to visit the Ajman Stand at ATM 2024 in Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, Stand ME 1320 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

-Ends-

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

Web: https://visit-ajman.ae/en-ajmantourism