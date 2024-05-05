Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) is gearing up to captivate visitors at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024, scheduled for May 6 to May 9 at Dubai’s World Trade Centre.

As part of its participation under the umbrella of Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) at Sharjah Emirate Pavilion, SMA will showcase the Emirate's tourism offerings and unique attractions, its vibrant art and culture scenes and the latest innovations in museum experiences.

With the theme ‘Explore Sharjah Museums,' SMA aims to further promote its 16 museums located across Sharjah from its heart to its eastern coast including Sharjah Art Museum, Sharjah Calligraphy Museum, Bait Al Naboodah, Sharjah Archaeology Museum, Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn), Hisn Khor Fakkan, Sharjah Maritime Museum, Sharjah Science Museum among others.

An exhibition featuring unique exhibits categorised in history, culture, heritage and arts will be the highlight of SMA’s participation which aims to further elevate Sharjah's status as the capital of Arab culture and tourism.

Immersive displays at the exhibition that will take visitors on a journey through Sharjah’s rich past which stretches back 125,000 years, include archaeological artifacts discovered in Sharjah such as a 250 BC tombstone adorned with Musnad script inscriptions, a form of Southern Arabic Script that originated over 4,000 years ago in Yemen. Archaeologists have discovered examples of this script in Sharjah dating back to the 7th century BC.

Exhibited artifacts also feature an intricately engraved ceramic dome believed to be a cover for an incense burner from 600 BC, a detailed model of the historic Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn) and a masterpiece titled “Abandoned Books” by renowned Emirati artist Najat Maki.

The Authority’s recent launch of online booking services that offer visitors seamless access to a myriad of cultural offerings, and virtual tours of the iconic Sharjah Fort and Sharjah Art Museums via mobile phones, are other key highlights of SMA’s presence at the event.

Guests will also immerse themselves in a sensory journey, discovering Emirati hospitality through firsthand encounters with traditional coffee rituals. They will learn about the significance of the dallah, the art of coffee preparation, and the etiquette of serving this beloved beverage.

They will also enjoy a unique opportunity to write their names in Musnad script.

The Authority will additionally further enhance visitor engagement through an interactive box, providing insight into the self-guided workshops, year-round events, and exhibitions available at its 16 museums that collectively foster direct interaction with exhibits, enriching understanding of history, art, and culture, while also enhancing both local and global cultural landscapes.

Sharjah Museums Authority invites all attendees of the Arabian Travel Market 2024 to visit Sharjah Emirate Pavilion to embark on a captivating journey through the rich heritage and artistry of Sharjah.