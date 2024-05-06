RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: The high-level meeting of the second Strategic Aid Dialogue on International Development and Humanitarian Assistance between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom took place today in Riyadh, at the headquarters of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), to discuss strategic priorities and present the progress of the previous strategic dialogue and launch joint initiatives.

The meeting focused on providing urgent support to affected countries and enhancing cooperation in humanitarian and development work for global aid delivery. Discussions included addressing the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, supporting peace initiatives, and providing aid collaboratively. Additionally, ways to offer humanitarian assistance to Ukraine were also explored. The meeting also covered supporting Yemen's peace process and coordinating efforts for the country's recovery and reconstruction.

The second Strategic Aid Dialogue was led by the Advisor – Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief, H.E. Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, in attendance of the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the United Kingdom, HRH Prince Khalid bin Bandar, the Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Development Fund, H.E. Sultan Al-Marshad, the Assistant Minister of Finance for General Financial Policies and International Relations, H.E. Abdulmohsen Alkhalaf, and the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Yemen and General Supervisor of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, H.E. Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jabir.

The meeting also included other representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, and the Saudi Fund for Development.

The British delegation was headed by the Secretary of State for Development and African Affairs, The Rt. Hon. Andrew Mitchell, MP, with the participation of the British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, H.E. Neil Crompton.

In addressing the session, Dr. Al Rabeeah welcomed the attendees to the Second Strategic Development Dialogue between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, stating that since the inaugural meeting in March 2023, there has been a significant strengthening of the Saudi and UK collective impact on the most urgent humanitarian and development issues.

Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah further advised that Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom have in the three main areas of cooperation, including technical exchange, implementation of joint programs, and diplomatic initiatives, strengthened a collaborative partnership and shared experiences in monitoring and evaluation through a successful monitoring and evaluation workshop that took place in Riyadh in January. This workshop explored the best practices in financial assistance which have proven successful in implementing the joint project to support food security in Somalia.

Dr. Al Rabeeah further added that the results of the project were encouraging, and jointly funded humanitarian initiatives saw a marked increase, up from USD 4 million to currently USD 22 million.

"Our cooperation extends beyond financial commitments, and we have worked together to support the Safer Storage Tanker bailout. These joint efforts underscore the strength of the Saudi–UK partnership, which promotes global peace, security, and prosperity, " said Dr. Al Rabeeah.

This dialogue offers an invaluable opportunity to confirm future courses and identify new areas of cooperation, demonstrating the transformative potential of the Saudi–UK partnership. Officials from both sides are actively identifying promising opportunities for further cooperation in many countries, including Sudan, Yemen, and the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, where KSrelief believes there is great potential to capitalize on the Saudi–UK strengths in areas such as health interventions, development of education infrastructure and livelihood creation program, explained Dr. Al Rabeeah.

Dr. Al Rabeeah also stated that he looks forward to the future of this partnership, stressing KSrelief's keenness to discover opportunities for a successful transformation of humanitarian interventions into sustainable programs alongside the United Kingdom, emphasizing KSrelief's interest in discovering innovative solutions together, such as using new technology to deliver aid effectively and envisaging strong triangular partnerships where the scope of the two sides' international expertise and the mechanism for its development and strengthening combine to serve as an example.

Both sides will continue to adhere to the three agreed lines of action, and in tandem with technical exchanges and capacity building, will strengthen the Saudi-British relationship as a unifying force for world peace, security, and growth, concluded Dr. Al Rabeeah.

About KSrelief

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), established under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, represents Saudi Arabia's commitment to global humanitarian efforts. Inaugurated in May 2015, the centre operates in over 95 countries on principles of fairness, objectivity, and collaboration with international organizations, focusing on providing aid to those in crisis worldwide.