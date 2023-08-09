Trade through wooden dhows and the number of trips increased by 12% in 2022 compared to 2021

The volume of goods reached over 1.7 million MT, including food, electronics, fabrics, building materials, and other commodities in 2022

The Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation honored the dhow master Mustafa Ibrahim, the oldest PCFC customer, in the field of wooden dhow trade, for his significant contribution to enhancing trade through wooden dhows during the past 60 years in import and export operations to and from Dubai.

Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, the Executive Director of Dubai Maritime Authority at the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, highlighted that Dubai is an important economic and commercial destination for traders across the globe. Moreover, the trade through wooden dhows has been one of the oldest maritime transportations used to enhance import and export businesses between Dubai and other countries. He added that despite technological advancements in the shipping sector, wooden dhows still hold their significant position to play a vital role as a commercial artery for Dubai.

Sheikh Saeed clarified that trade through wooden dhows from Dubai to the world is growing over the years with an increase in imported and exported goods, as well as re-exported goods to neighboring ports in Asia and Africa. Statistics show an increase in the number of trips from 9,000 in 2021 to 10,500 in 2022, with a growth by 12%. These dhows carried goods totaling 1,761,638 metric tons of food, electronics, fabrics, building materials, and other products.

The Executive Director of Dubai Maritime Authority emphasized the efforts of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation in facilitating procedures and harnessing resources to preserve Dubai's rich history in trade through wooden dhows. The Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, launched in July 2020, oversees the interests of wooden dhows traders, ensuring the safety and protection of goods during loading and unloading operations. Honoring the Captain Master Mustafa Ibrahim, the oldest PCFC customer, was part of the Marine Agency’s initiative to appreciate its loyal customers and their contribution to enhancing Dubai's commercial cycle over the past 60 years. Mustafa has chosen Dubai to be his primary destination for import and export.

Sheikh Saeed expressed his sincere appreciation for the efforts of wooden dhows traders who contribute to enhancing Dubai's position on the map of global trade.

Mustafa Ibrahim was honored at the premises of the dhow he worked on during the past years at Deira Wharfage in Dubai. The ceremony was attended by Mr. Hamad Saif, the Director of Business Development and Traders Affairs Department at the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, Ms. Hend Ahmed, the Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication Department at PCFC, Mr. Ibrahim Al Ali, Senior Manager - NAU at DP World, along with several employees and the dhow's crew who worked with Mustafa Ibrahim.

Mustafa Ibrahim expressed his appreciation for the genuine interest shown by the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, represented by the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, in supporting the interests of sailors, traders, and investors while facilitating trade. He witnessed the significant infrastructural advancements that Dubai went through, especially in the field of trade through wooden dhows, and considered himself fortunate to have witnessed the past and future of Dubai, full of developments and achievements in all sectors, particularly the maritime sector, where he spent most of his life in service.