Stemming from the vision of educating workers about risks in the work environment, in order to build advanced preventive measures to ensure worker safety, and in line with the requirements of the Sharjah Occupational Safety and Health System (OSHJ), Saned Integrated Facilities Management Company, owned by Sharjah Asset Management Company, investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, provides advanced and high-quality services for employers in the Emirate of Sharjah, through the group’s Salama Institute.

The Salama Institute was inaugurated in 2019, as per Executive Council Resolution No. 21 of the 2019 Training on Prevention and Safety Work in the Emirate of Sharjah. Saned was chosen by the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority to establish an advanced training system based on best international experiences to contribute to maintaining the safety of workers in the Emirate of Sharjah. Training services were provided to 7,557 trainees at the institute’s headquarters on Maleha Street.

The Salama Institute strives to achieve the government of Sharjah’s strategy to enhance workplace safety by educating workers about the risks that threaten safety, raising awareness for safety strategies, showcasing best practices for working in a safe manner, outlining methods for immediate reporting and preventing risks, highlighting steps of action during emergencies, and instruction on how to operate firefighting equipment. Detailed information on construction hazards is provided to contractors, including hazards of working at great heights, within enclosed spaces, and the safe use of equipment and materials used in the workplace.

His Excellency Sheikh Eng. Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Prevention and Safety Authority, stressed the importance of training workers to prevent occupational safety and health risks through the Salama Institute. Multinational workers require preventive training to standardise concepts of risk recognition and control. Training workers annually contributes to a safer, sustainable, and risk-free work overall environment for all, by informing those at risk of work hazards and avoiding occupational injuries and disease. The Institute operates in compliance with Executive Council Resolution No. 21, which prioritises preventive training as an advanced form of protection for workers and acts as a protective shield to ensure safety. The resolution is among many requirements of the Sharjah Occupational Safety and Health System, prompting workers to carry out work activities safely, and instructing workers on what to do in the event of an emergency. Instruction and training is provided to workers in an easy to understand, simplified manner.

His Excellency recognised the efforts made in previous years by the Institute to educate workers in various sectors of the Emirate, which resulted in rapid positive transformations in the field of occupational safety and health, and drastically contributed to reducing accidents in the workplace.

Engineer Sultan Musabih Al Ketbi, CEO of Saned Integrated Facilities Management Company, owned by Sharjah Asset Management Company, said: “The importance of the Salama Institute lies in the need to create an educated and informed workforce, capable of occupying vital jobs across many sectors, to help deal with various types of emergencies and dangerous situations. Through the development of a unified methodology for managing risks that affect occupational safety and health, the Salama Preventive Training Institute was approved by The Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, with the goal to reduce the occurrence of risks and accidents in the work environment. The Institute provides distinguished training programs for employees in the Emirate of Sharjah, that focus on the importance of health and safety at the workplace.”

Al Ketbi added: “Through the Salama Institute, we seek to create workplaces free from harm and risk in our beloved Emirate of Sharjah, by presenting and instilling a culture of safety among workers, not only in the workplace, but in daily life as well. We strive to accomplish this by providing training courses in a manner easy and straightforward to understand, and through practical application of interpreted theories. We have determined this to be the easiest and most memorable way for trainees hailing from different backgrounds and cultures to understand the content, allowing workers to correctly deal with different risks.”

About Sharjah Asset Management:

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. It strives to achieve its vision of promoting economic and social development and supporting as well as accelerating the sustainable economic growth in the Emirate of Sharjah, in partnership with public and private sectors. The company encourages investment and the promotion of social responsibility through optimal use of resources, meeting the needs of the community of the Emirate of Sharjah, and ensuring overall sustainable wellbeing.