Manama, Bahrain: - This week’s BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 181%.

The issue date of the bills is 22nd May 2024 and the maturity date is 21st August 2024.

The weighted average rate of interest is 5.91% compared to 5.92% of the previous issue on 8th May 2024.

The approximate average price for the issue was 98.527% with the lowest accepted price being 98.521%.

This is issue No. 2017 (ISIN BH0004Q838F5) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.