Dubai: In cooperation with the private sector, Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has signed a strategic agreement with "AI Smart" company specializing in communication systems and devices trading. The agreement aims to provide discounts of up to 25% on a range of services, including smart home systems, internet networks, security, and surveillance devices.

The agreement includes a commitment from both parties to provide distinguished services to customers by offering discounts on a range of modern technologies and innovative solutions, including smart home systems, internet networks, security, and surveillance devices. The agreement also emphasizes mutual cooperation through participation in courses, seminars, and exhibitions organized by each party, and the provision of joint services in various fields to meet customer needs.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the MBRHE in Dubai on August 29, 2023, in the presence of His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Housing Sector CEO Assistant at the MBRHE, and Mr. Hussein Essam Ahmed, CEO of "AI Smart".

Commenting on the agreement, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, said, "This partnership represents a significant step towards the development of the housing sector in Dubai, focusing on improving the quality of life for citizens through innovation and the use of modern technologies. This agreement aligns with the investment strategy announced last July to achieve integration between housing, economy, and society sectors, through partnering with the private sector, providing new investment opportunities, and enhancing financial sustainability."

For his part, Hussein Essam Ahmed, CEO of "AI Smart", said, "We thank the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment for its continuous efforts to enhance the role of the private sector and its contribution to the development of the housing sector in Dubai. As a national company operating in the fields of modern technologies and smart homes, we will work to offer the greatest added value to citizens by providing distinguished services to customers with discounts of up to 25%, including smart home systems, internet networks, security, and surveillance devices. He also emphasized the role of these services in achieving well-being, security, optimizing water and electricity consumption, providing an environmentally friendly digital environment, and solutions for implementing artificial intelligence with best practices."

For more information about the services of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and its continuous efforts to develop the housing sector in Dubai, please visit the official website at www.mbrhe.gov.ae.

About Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government institution aimed at providing housing solutions that meet the needs of Dubai residents. It offers a range of services, including housing, finance, supplementary engineering, consultancy, smart services, and employee services. The Establishment is committed to enhancing its smart services and ensuring a seamless user experience through innovation and excellence. The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment strives to provide a dignified life and stability for citizens by offering proactive and sustainable housing services, developing flexible policies, forging strategic partnerships, and optimizing resource use.