Abu Dhabi-UAE: Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to catalyze the UAE’s industrial transformation and significantly boost productivity, flexibility and sustainability over the next decade according to experts speaking today at the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Forum taking place in Abu Dhabi.

In a fireside chat titled ‘Advancing the AI Revolution: Implementing new computing paradigms in real-world industrial settings’ moderated by Dan Murphy from CNBC, His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President on Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs, highlighted the importance of the UAE’s efforts and aspirations in AI. He also emphasized the UAE’s policies to solidify its position in AI, with data becoming a key driver in supporting various sectors and rapid technological advancements.

His Excellency discussed the launch and the ongoing development of the Falcon large language model (LLM), the importance of international cooperation in promoting AI in all sectors, and the implementation of new computing models in industrial applications. He furthermore underscored the importance of the UAE's continued investment in AI to boost productivity, industrial efficiency, and the caliber of local industries.

The MIITE Forum, organized by MoIAT in collaboration with ADDED and ADNOC, takes place from 27-28 May. Under the theme ‘Invest. Innovate. Grow’, the annual platform showcases enablers and investment opportunities across the UAE’s industrial sector, highlighting flagship initiatives including the Technology Transformation Program (TTP).