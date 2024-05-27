HE Dr. Sultan Al Jaber:

Abu Dhabi-UAE: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) announced the winners of the 2024 Make it in the Emirates Awards on the opening day of the third edition of the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Forum. Taking place on 27-28 May at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center under the theme of ‘Invest. Innovate. Grow’, the forum builds on the achievements of the previous two editions.

Award winners were honored by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Her Excellency Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs, His Excellency Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs, His Excellency Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi and His Excellency Ahmed Jassem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

The awards reflect the UAE's support for excellence, as well as innovators and visionaries who contribute to shaping and enhancing the future of industry. They also recognize companies making notable contributions to industrial growth, technological transformation, sustainability, and innovation, ultimately bolstering the UAE’s economic diversification.

Commenting on the awards, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said: “In line with the leadership's vision, the ministry focuses on supporting innovation to boost industrial growth. The Make It in the Emirates Awards have become a benchmark for excellence in the sector, recognizing the level of success the winners have reached. These awards serve as a catalyst for developing the capabilities of the participants, encouraging them to enhance efficiency and performance, aligning them with the high standards needed to qualify for this award. This aims to help improve the quality of local products, raise the efficiency of production processes and enhance the competitiveness of UAE industries.

“We congratulate all this year’s winners and commend all applicants for their dedication. We encourage them to persist in their efforts to achieve success in future editions. The quality of the nominations was exceptional, making it challenging for the jury to select the best entrants in each of the categories.”

The Make it in the Emirates Awards contribute to enhancing companies' expertise to help them increase their market share and bolster their reputation as industry leaders. The recognition helps attract new investments and enables companies and individuals to identify areas for improvement, as well as enhance efficiency and performance.

The inaugural awards took place in 2023 during the second edition of the MIITE Forum, celebrating entities driving the UAE’s transformation into a global industry hub. The awards reinforce the country’s position as a regional and international hub for innovation and future industries.

Award Categories

The 2024 awards are divided into ten categories spread across five fields: ICV Contribution, Sustainability, Factory of the Future, Industry Enablers and Strategic Partners, and Leadership and Talent. There was a significant number of nominations and MoIAT decided, in response to overwhelming demand, to extend the nomination deadline to allow even wider participation.

The awards are an important part of MoIAT’s efforts to advance industry, incentivizing companies to adopt best practices and advanced technologies, boosting companies’ competitiveness in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the Make it in the Emirates initiative. The initiative also seeks to achieve self-sufficiency in strategic industries and products, attract global investment, and stimulate innovation and the adoption of advanced technologies in industry.

Award Winners

The winners were chosen by a panel of experts from MoIAT and CEOs of leading national and international companies and academic institutions. The rigorous evaluation process was based on specific criteria for each award.

The ICV Excellence Award, which encompasses three sub-categories including Manufacturers in the Private Sector, Manufacturers in the Semi-Governmental Sector, and Service Providers, was awarded to the following winners: Gulf Cement Company (Manufacturers in the Private Sector), Emirates Steel Arkan (Manufacturers in the Semi-Governmental Sector), and Silal Food & Technology (Service Providers).

The Sustainable Manufacturer Award was won by Emirates Steel Arkan, a leading producer of steel and building materials in the Middle East. Founded in 1998 and beginning production in 2001, its complex is the largest integrated steel factory in Abu Dhabi.

The Smart Manufacturer Award was won by Ipack, the first company in the UAE to produce sterilized packaging materials. Ipack utilizes the latest printing technologies to create innovative packaging for different foods.

The Excellence in Innovation Award was won by Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest non-oil and gas industrial company in the UAE and a leading producer of premium aluminum. The company operates aluminum smelters in Jebel Ali and Taweelah, as well as the Al Taweelah Alumina Refinery. Its locally developed technologies are among the most efficient and competitive in the global aluminum industry.

The Industrial Strategic Partner Award was won by Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group), which operates under the AD Ports Group. KEZAD Group is the largest operator of integrated economic zones, business services, employee housing, and industrial real estate solutions in the UAE.

The Quality Standards Award was won by NMDC Group, a globally recognized Emirati group specializing in engineering, supply, construction, and marine services contracting.

The Young Talent of the Year Award was won by Ahmed Mohamed Hasan Ahmed Al Haddad, Product Owner, Industry 4.0 at Emirates Global Aluminium.

The Inspirational Leader Award in the Industry Sector was won by Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium.

