The state-of-the-art school is supported by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and will provide up to 400 blind and visually-impaired students with secondary education

The investment reflects the UAE’s commitment to inclusive global development, and the strong ties between the two countries

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: In the presence of His Excellency Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak School for the Blind has been inaugurated in Addis Ababa to provide vital access to education for blind and visually-impaired youth.

Established under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the school will serve up to 400 secondary students, delivering Ethiopia’s national curriculum through accessible learning tools such as braille books, audio books and multimedia content.

The school forms part of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak's ‘Mother of the Nation’ humanitarian initiatives and reflects the UAE’s deep commitment to inclusive development initiatives that support the needs of people of determination worldwide.

In his remarks, His Excellency Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed emphasized the need to place disability inclusion at the heart of policy and infrastructure planning. “I take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for the support extended to this noble cause,” he said.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chair of the UAE’s International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, said: “Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, we celebrate this milestone opening of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak School for the Blind. Its launch reflects Her Highness’ dedication to building a more equitable world for all children, everywhere.

He added: “The school is an extension of the strong ties between the UAE and Ethiopia, and our shared commitment to ensuring all members of society are enabled to harness their potential, participate, and thrive.”

It is estimated that approximately 1.6% of people in Ethiopia live with blindness and 3.7% with low vision. The country is also home to the highest global burden of trachoma, a preventable and painful eye disease that, left untreated, can lead to blindness.

This burden of eye disease has enormous economic and social impacts, straining health systems and contributing to trapping communities in a cycle of poverty.

The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak School for the Blind will provide inclusive learning opportunities for blind and visually-impaired youth from across Ethiopia, a population often underserved by mainstream education systems. Spanning 15,000 square meters, the school includes student and staff accommodation, a state-of-the-art gymnasium and library, and technology-enabled classrooms designed to meet the learning needs of students.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by a UAE delegation led by His Excellency Dr Khalifa Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, along with Ahmed Sultan Salim Al Falasi, and Saud Al Tenaiji, Deputy UAE Ambassador in Addis Ababa; alongside dignitaries from both countries.

Addressing the attendees, His Excellency Dr Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, emphasized that the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak School for the Blind represents a gesture of friendship from the UAE to Ethiopia, and reinforces the growing bilateral ties between the two nations.

These ties culminated in His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s landmark visit to Ethiopia in 2018, and again in 2023 and subsequent reciprocal visits by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to the UAE.

About The International and Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council

The International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council was established in January 2024 by federal decree to oversee the advancement of the philanthropic and development ecosystem in the UAE. Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Council seeks to innovate across the humanitarian and philanthropic landscape, leveraging the UAE's resources, networks, and expertise to unlock new opportunities for engagement and partnership, and to advance global development goals.

