Cairo - Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Ayman Ashour, witnessed on Wednesday the announcement of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) of a $4 million solicitation for energy and climate-focused research grant proposals to develop innovative, multi-disciplinary solutions for Egypt’s energy sector through the Center of Excellence for Energy, a USAID-funded research and exchange programme.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of COP27 which is being held in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh during 6-18 November 2022, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported.

Egypt’s Ashour said the Center of Excellence for Energy programme is implemented by Arizona State University in partnership with Ain Shams, Mansoura, and Aswan Universities. The US grant funding through this initiative aims to support research conducted by more than 50 faculty members and over 75 students from Egyptian partner universities and Arizona State University.

The USAID has invested over $300 million to protect Egypt’s natural resources and enhance the country’s resilience to climate change, Ashour added.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).