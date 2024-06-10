Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) has signed an agreement with the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) to foster research and development in the field of Quantum Science and Technology (QST).

The collaboration agreement outlines several areas of mutual interest, including joint research projects, exchange programmes, and organising scientific events such as conferences. In addition, SUAD and TII will jointly attract high school students to the world of Quantum Technologies and cooperate in the education and training of PhD, graduate, undergraduate, and intern students.

By leveraging the expertise of both institutions, this collaboration will enhance the training and education opportunities available and equip students with valuable skills and knowledge in this rapidly advancing field.

Furthermore, the partnership will facilitate the exchange of scientific, academic, and technical information and collaborative applications for funding from relevant agencies.

Prof Nathalie Martial-Braz, Vice-Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said, "This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing scientific research and fostering innovation in the UAE. We look forward to the promising outcomes of this partnership and the future advancements it will bring to Quantum Science and Technology."

Prof. Jose Ignacio LaTorre, Chief Researcher of Quantum Centre at TII and Board member of Sorbonne University, commented, "In line with our vision to advance quantum physics and its various application through the various research projects we are pursuing in TII, we are excited to partner with Sorbonne to shape the future of quantum and build a sustainable pipeline of quantum-related talent and technology in the UAE".