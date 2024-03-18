A new university is to be established in Dubai following an AED 400 million ($108.9 million) donation from Sobha Realty under the Mother’s Endowment initiative.

The donation by the Dubai-based real estate developer was announced on X by Dubai's crown prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

The Mother’s Endowment was launched by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, to establish an AED 1 billion fund to support education globally.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)