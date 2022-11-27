Dubai-UAE – The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ahmed Al Mahmood Group that specializes in providing veterinary services to promote cooperation in areas related to veterinary medicine.

His Excellency Eng Mohammed Mousa Alameeri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at MOCCAE, and Ahmed Asim Almahmood, Chairman of the Group, signed the agreement.

His Excellency Eng Alameeri said: “Safeguarding animal health is a strategic priority for MOCCAE. Given the close link between public health and animal health, we are keen to ensure our local veterinary staff can meet the highest international standards in animal care. The MoU with Ahmed Al Mahmood Group aligns with the Ministry’s commitment to engaging the private sector in achieving our national objectives.”

Under the agreement, the two parties will share best practices, organize events to attract fresh graduates, and jointly participate in relevant events.

The Group will offer training programs for newly graduated veterinarians and veterinary technicians to hone their practical skills, and hire several of the graduates after they complete their training.

Meanwhile, the Ministry will provide technical support on legislation related to practicing veterinary medicine and related activities, and coordinate with academic institutions to develop veterinary medicine curricula and facilitate training.

-Ends-