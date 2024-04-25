His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department recognized the winners of the Innovation Month Competition. The competition was organized by the Strategic Planning and Institutional Development Department, as part of the efforts to elevate the innovative outputs and ideas of its staff and to foster a culture of creativity.

Counselor Yousef Al-Abri stressed the Judicial Department’s keenness to consolidate the concept of innovation in various areas of judicial work, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to ensure sustainability Developmental processes to provide smart and innovative judicial and judicial services.

The Undersecretary of the Judicial Department expressed his appreciation of the work team's efforts and their desire to encourage innovative thinking among Department staff members, which in turn is reflected in the ongoing advancement and modernization of judicial and judicial services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. He also commended the employees' interest and persistence in the innovation competition over the course of a full month.

Furthermore, the competition comprised posing a daily question throughout the month of February 2024 concerning innovation concepts and practices. A total of 309 employees participated in the competition, and 3,125 entries were received.

The competition saw a high turnout and competitive spirit, with 45% of female participants and 55% of male participants. Three employees were honoured for placing in the top three, receiving valuable prizes and certificates of appreciation.