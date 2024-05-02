Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has highlighted that its Smart Response service, accessible on its website and smart app, enables customers to self-diagnose electricity and water interruptions. It also streamlines the reporting process, reducing the time needed if a technical team visit is required. In the event of a power outage in a home or building, DEWA advises customers to identify the affected areas and check the internal distribution board. If a circuit breaker is disconnected, a qualified technician may be asked to assist. If all breakers are on, customers can follow the steps provided in the Smart Response service on DEWA’s smart app.

Regarding water interruptions, DEWA recommends that water tanks and internal connections comply with its specifications to ensure water supply availability, including a water tank capacity of at least 24 hours. These systems should undergo regular maintenance to prevent blockages.

DEWA Store on DEWA’s smart app lists approved maintenance companies offering exclusive discounts for DEWA’s customers. Guidelines and tips to ensure safety and uninterrupted electricity and water supplies during the rain are available on https://www.dewa.gov.ae/en/consumer/useful-tools/waterproofing-electricity

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial