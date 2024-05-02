Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “Our upcoming trade mission aims to encourage local companies to capitalise on the diverse trade and investment opportunities available in Indonesia and Vietnam.”

Delegates will participate in prearranged B2B meetings and engage in dialogues with public and private sector stakeholders in both countries.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, is embarking on a trade mission to Southeast Asia from 5 – 10 May. The chamber will lead a delegation of local companies to Indonesia and Vietnam as part of the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which supports the expansion of Dubai-based businesses into priority global markets.

As part of its preparations, the chamber hosted a special briefing session for members of the delegation to discuss the agenda for the upcoming mission. Delegates will participate in a series of prearranged B2B meetings and benefit from networking opportunities with representatives of companies from Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as engaging in insightful dialogues with key public and private sector stakeholders in both countries.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “As the voice of business and engine of economic growth in Dubai, we are deeply committed to supporting local companies with their international expansion. Our upcoming trade mission aims to encourage local companies to capitalise on the diverse trade and investment opportunities available in Indonesia and Vietnam, which hold huge potential due to their strategic location in Asia.”

‘New Horizons’ was launched last year as part of Dubai International Chamber’s efforts to support local companies in establishing their commercial activities in new markets. The initiative is aligned with Dubai Chambers’ strategic priority of supporting the expansion of Dubai businesses into global markets and is set to play a vital role in unlocking the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Last year, Dubai International Chamber organised seven trade missions as part of the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which covered 11 markets and facilitated more than 1,800 business meetings for participating companies.

Dubai International Chamber is committed to supporting local companies with their global expansion, attracting foreign investment and international companies to the emirate, and enhancing Dubai’s reputation as a leading global hub for business, trade, and investment.

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The chamber is dedicated to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and establish Dubai among the top three global cities by 2033.

