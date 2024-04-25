The roadshow focused on attracting new firms within the gaming, AI and Web3 industries

DMCC is home to over 80 Japanese companies, representing 24% of Japanese business in the UAE

Key Japanese business leaders, including Cygames, Next Ninja and Square Enix, briefed on Dubai’s unique value proposition

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – successfully concluded its first Made for Trade Live roadshow in Japan, which focused on Web3, gaming and AI to further complement the thriving tech ecosystem within DMCC.

The event in Tokyo builds on the growing bilateral trade and investment relations between the UAE and Japan. DMCC is home to 83 Japanese companies, constituting over 24% of Japanese firms that are set up in the country, and sees further opportunities for Japanese businesses to accelerate their growth through Dubai.

The event saw DMCC executives brief Japanese business leaders within the Web3, AI and gaming industries, including Cygames, Next Ninja and Square Enix, on the opportunities in expanding with DMCC given the ability of the district to connect them to some of the world’s fastest-growing markets via Dubai.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “With over 80 Japanese companies in our district, DMCC is home to almost 25% of the entire Japanese business presence in the UAE – and we believe there is plenty of untapped potential in the market. Through our enhanced value proposition, dedicated tech ecosystems and new infrastructure, including an upcoming DMCC AI Centre, there are significant opportunities to grow this number in strategic areas of shared interest like Web3, crypto, gaming and AI. What we have seen today reinforces the appetite to enhance business connections between our regions and we look forward to welcoming more Japanese companies and partners to Dubai.”

“In today’s global landscape, fostering robust economic partnerships is imperative for driving growth and innovation. With historic ties dating back decades between the UAE and Japan, our collaboration continues to flourish, as evidenced by the remarkable 57.5% surge in bilateral trade volume in 2022, surpassing USD 54.5 billion,” said H.E. Shihab Ahmed Mohamed Abdulrahmaim Alfaheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Japan, during the opening remarks.

He added: “Initiatives like the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative (CSPI) and the Japan-UAE Coordination scheme for Advanced Technology (JU-CAT) exemplify our commitment to leveraging data and technology for mutual prosperity. Dubai provides a springboard to access some of the world’s fastest growing markets, so we are proud to support DMCC in highlighting its proposition to companies across Japan.”

DMCC’s roadshow programme plays a pivotal role in spotlighting Dubai as a premier business destination. Throughout the series, DMCC emphasises Dubai’s distinctive value proposition in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to the Emirate. Notably, DMCC contributes 11% to Dubai’s annual FDI inflows, and in 2023, the business district achieved its second-best year on record, welcoming nearly 2,700 new companies. DMCC is today home to over 24,000 businesses from around the globe.

