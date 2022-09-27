MADINAH: – Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Madinah Region and President of the Board of Trustees of the Madac Academy, a new cooperation agreement has been signed between the academy and Rua Al Madinah Holding.

The new agreement aims to strengthen the two parties’ partnership and bolster their efforts to provide quality education in the holy city. The agreement will also contribute to the development of the academy and its integrated educational approach and the furthering of several social initiatives that directly benefit the Madinah community.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Ahmed Al-Juhani, Chief Executive Officer of Rua Al Madinah Holding, and Dr. Abdulrahman bin Mustafa Olawi, the Director of Madac Academy.

Commenting on the agreement, Al-Juhani said: “This new partnership comes as part of Rua Al Madinah Holding’s plans to further its social initiatives, especially those geared towards supporting the educational sector and qualitative education in particular. It also aligns with our company’s efforts to help provide a wide range of education choices to all.”

Al-Juhani added: “Madac’s educational ecosystem is what truly sets it apart in its field, and the support it receives from the company is a direct fulfillment of our corporate social responsibility objectives. The academy’s distinguished educational methodology, along with its enriching environment, serve to uplift its students academically and equip them to actively serve their society and nation.”

