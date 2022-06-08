Al Ketbi: The authority is committed to the smart transformation of its health system.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) highlighted that the medical electronic record project for every individual in the Emirate known as ‘Nabidh’, has integrated 8.4 medical records; 31,800 doctors and 298 facilities.

The system is linked to the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s

‘Riayati’ project to ensure a single medical electronic file for patients across the UAE.

This was announced during Nabidh’s quarterly forum that was held in the presence of His Excellency Awadh Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, officials from the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Abu Dhabi Health Department, private hospitals and health centers.

The forum was attended by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director at VPS Healthcare.

His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi highlighted that the Nabidh platform is in line with Dubai's aspirations to achieve global competitiveness in the health field.

He said the DHA is proud to collaborate with key partners including the Ministry of Health and Prevention to ensure every patient in the UAE has one digital medical record.

He said: “DHA prioritises the utilisation of latest digital technologies and cutting-edge solutions to drive progress in line with its aim to provide patient-centered care of the highest quality. The NABIDH project will positively impact healthcare delivery in Dubai. It will securely store patients' health records from multiple healthcare facilities and provide healthcare professionals with complete medical histories in real time.”

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director at VPS Healthcare, said: “Population health management has become an important method for improving community health. By connecting data in public and private healthcare facilities, Dubai’s NABIDH initiative facilitates a unified medical record for every individual in Dubai. It will enable data analysis from different sources, leading to significant improvement across all channels: in physician work with data-driven systems, in research and diagnostics, as well as contributing to an overall reduction in the cost of care and enhancing efficiencies. We are confident that this initiative will help us further strengthen the concept of personalised and value-based care.”

Dr. Mohammad Al Redha, Director of Project Management Office, Health Informatics & Smart Health at Dubai Health Authority said: “In line with the vision of our leaders, the Dubai Paperless Strategy and the DHA’s strategy to foster and promote the use of technology across all spectrums of healthcare, we have been working towards building a seamless digital file for every patient in Dubai. A single electronic file for every patient will positively impact patients, enhance patient care as well as aid in the development of evidence-based preventive healthcare policies to benefit the community at large. The implementation of this project will help bolster patient-centered care and will enhance the health and wellbeing of our population.”

