​​​​​Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), discussed prospects for expanding cooperation with HE Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD). Senior officials from both sides were present. DEWA attaches foremost importance to strengthening relations with all local and federal government organisations through effective strategic partnerships.

“At DEWA, we work in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen strategic partnerships with government organisations and departments in Dubai as well as consolidate efforts to bring government performance to the highest possible levels of integration and excellence. In this regard, Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, signed an agreement with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai in 2021, to lead the digitisation of IACAD. This aimed to promote growth internally and externally and consolidate efficiency in the IACAD’s IT department, providing added value to contribute to making IACAD a leading department worldwide. This agreement between Moro and IACAD has contributed to elevating IACAD’s work to a new level, maximising its operational efficiency and overall productivity, investing in fulfilling the business demand and improving happiness for its employees, customers, and partners while ensuring business continuity,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer presented HE Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi with the Green Certificate given to companies and organisations hosted by Moro through green cloud services, for reducing their carbon footprint to support global efforts to combat climate change. The certificate reflects Moro’s appreciation for IACAD’s efforts in choosing Moro’s green cloud services to host its data.

“In order to achieve institutional cooperation and in line with enhancing cooperation among government departments in Dubai, the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department in Dubai aims to promote and enhance religious awareness in society by elevating the quality of services provided to citizens and residents and facilitating them across all Emirates. IACAD continues to work with all relevant organisations in every field to unite national efforts, especially in technical and digital initiatives and projects, including the Green Cloud project by Moro Hub. All of IACAD’s systems and programmes were transferred to Moro Hub’s servers. This has contributed to reducing our carbon footprint, benefiting from the Green Cloud, which represents a high level of service level agreement (SLA). This supports global efforts in combating climate change. IACAD is among the first government departments to cooperate with Moro Hub as part of the cloud systems project. IACAD cooperates with DEWA in many areas, including utilising smart solutions to save energy consumption in Dubai mosques in coordination with Etihad ESCO; and with Moro Hub to include innovative ideas and smart solutions while examining ways of cooperation in installing electric vehicle chargers in several key mosques across Dubai. This also includes cooperating with Mai Dubai to provide the Emirate’s mosques with bottled water vending machines,” said HE Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi.

