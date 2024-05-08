Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the launch of the Abu Dhabi Calendar Events Management Platform, an integrated platform that will provide its partners with information and visibility on all upcoming events in Abu Dhabi.

Serving as a single, accessible source of information, the B2B events management platform will equip event organisers and other relevant stakeholders and suppliers with better forecasting and decision-making capabilities, as well as help them identify opportunities for partnerships. With increased visibility, partners will also be able to provide DCT Abu Dhabi with timely feedback, enhancing the quality of events in line with latest industry trends.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi said: "The introduction of the DCT Events Calendar Platform aligns with our dedication to expanding Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism offerings through closer collaboration with our valued partners. By centralising event data, we empower stakeholders to make well-informed decisions and plan efficiently. This platform will simplify and streamline processes, enabling us to elevate our offerings and enhance visitor experiences across a diverse range of events."

Abu Dhabi Calendar plays a pivotal role in driving the long-term and sustainable growth of both domestic and international tourism in the emirate. Over the past year, Abu Dhabi has become a global tourism hub, hosting more than 150 diverse events spanning culture, entertainment, music, and sports. This impressive array enriches the emirate's offerings and underscores its status as a dynamic destination.

These events demonstrate Abu Dhabi's commitment to providing top-tier entertainment, sports, and business opportunities, energising the emirate’s cultural and business scenes and contributing to its vibrant atmosphere. All of these are conveniently accessible through the newly launched DCT Events Calendar Platform, providing stakeholders with enhanced visibility and superior planning capabilities, ensuring that Abu Dhabi continues to thrive as a premier global destination.

