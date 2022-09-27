Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) is selling silver commemorative coins issued in 2017 on the 10th anniversary of the “Insurance Authority”, which was merged with CBUAE in accordance with Decretal Federal Law No. (25) of 2020.

Each coin weighs 28.28 grams. The front face of the coin bears a portrait of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The reverse side of the coin bears the logo of the occasion.

These coins will be available for sale only at CBUAE Abu Dhabi headquarters, at a price of AED 500, with effect from today.