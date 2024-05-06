During its second meeting in 2024 chaired by HE Dr. Amna Al Dahak

Discussions covered progress in implementing the National Climate Plan and ways to increase community awareness about environmental and climate issues.

Dubai, UAE: The UAE Council for Climate Action assessed the national efforts to elevate climate ambition in preparation for the upcoming COP29 taking place in the Republic of Azerbaijan later this year. Discussions also centred on strategies to strengthen the country's climate action both locally and globally. Additionally, the Council addressed progress in implementing national initiatives and plans geared towards achieving Net Zero by 2050. In addition to these, efforts to raise awareness about the environment awareness within society, to cultivate climate-responsible future generations and foster a sustainable economy, were discussed during the second meeting of the UAE Council for Climate Action in 2024. The meeting was chaired by Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE).

HE Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak expressed her gratitude to the Council members and the teams from various authorities involved in climate work for their coordination and collaborative efforts towards fostering a sustainable future in the UAE.

Her Excellency said: “Climate change is a reality with significant repercussions for us and every nation worldwide. We acknowledge the major impact climate change has on crucial sectors, which has led us to intensify efforts to mitigate its negative effects. We need to expedite innovation and implement solutions to combat and adapt to climate change. This aligns with our commitment to achieving Net Zero in the UAE by 2050.”

HE Dr. Al Dahak added: "Our leadership entrusts us with the responsibility to establish a distinguished Emirati model that addresses climate change while keeping up with fast-paced development. Achieving this goal will enhance cooperation and coordination among all relevant stakeholders, including government entities, private sector, and all sections of society. The outcomes of COP28 underscored the UAE's prominent position in global climate action, and has inspired us to strengthen our position even more as we prepare for our participation in the upcoming COP29 to take place in the Republic of Azerbaijan later this year. In the meantime, we will continue to advance our local and global projects and initiatives as part of our endeavour to mitigate climate change."

The meeting of the UAE Council for Climate Action addressed various topics related to the implementation of national climate initiatives, including the UAE's Net Zero 2050

Strategy. The meeting stressed cross-sectoral collaboration and the importance of joint work in streamlining objectives to achieve the overarching goals of the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

The discussions also covered the progress made in drafting federal law aimed at mitigating climate impact to facilitate the UAE's journey towards climate neutrality. It also addressed advancements in establishing a 'Carbon Credits Trading Platform' aimed at fostering sustainable and innovative financing for green projects.

The discussions during the meeting also addressed the progress made on the National Dialogue for Climate Ambition (NDCA), designed to elevate ambition across all sectors and foster their engagement in attaining climate neutrality. In the upcoming phase, the NDCA will cover various topics such as deploying artificial intelligence (AI) in sustainability efforts, strategies for advancing research to bolster climate action in diverse sectors and facilitating a comprehensive national discourse on the UAE's engagement during COP29.

The meeting also discussed the progress of the ‘Carbon Pricing Policy’ which aims to encourage companies to reduce carbon emissions by studying direct and indirect carbon pricing mechanisms. Additionally, the meeting examined advancements in the National Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) System.

The meeting also addressed strategies to bolster the UAE's engagement in COP29, leveraging the accomplishments of COP28. The topics covered the priorities of the COP29 Presidency in Azerbaijan, harnessing the UAE's capabilities to contribute effectively to global climate action, especially in advancing climate finance for a just and equitable energy transition worldwide, while aiding nations in confronting and adapting to climate change. The discussions further delved into preparations for the UAE delegation at COP29, incorporating action plans, priorities, and methods to showcase the UAE's leadership position in climate action through local and global projects and initiatives.

The participants discussed ways to strengthen the UAE's national governance structure, defining the roles and responsibilities of different teams, as well as managing and developing the country's strategic climate narrative based on its national priorities. The goal will be to ensure a unified approach to national climate efforts and to enhance alignment among all entities involved in the UAE's climate action.

The meeting aimed to improve efforts towards raising environmental awareness in the UAE among various stakeholders and communities. The focus was also on engaging various entities to carry out environmental and climate awareness on a larger scale. The importance of green education, as well as ways to increase the number and effectiveness of environmental studies and research in the country, were highlighted during the discussions. This is necessary to raise awareness about related issues and contribute to achieving Net Zero by 2050.

The second meeting of the UAE Council for Climate Action for the year 2024 was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Education, the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EGA), the Fujairah Environment Authority, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA), Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA).