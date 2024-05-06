With a grant from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Dubai, UAE: With a grant from HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, one million people in the Republic of Tanzania are benefitting from the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE)’s initiative to implement sustainable water projects. This increases beneficiaries of Suqia UAE’s projects, since its establishment in 2015, from 13.9 million to 14.9 million people worldwide. In cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, Suqia UAE is digging new artesian wells and maintaining current wells to provide clean and safe drinking water to the residents of different regions and villages across Tanzania.

A joint delegation from Suqia and the Emirates Red Crescent visited Tanzania to make final arrangements to begin implementing water projects in coordination with the relevant Tanzanian authorities.

The delegation was headed by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia UAE. The delegation included HE Khalifa Al Marzouqi, Ambassador of the UAE to Tanzania; HE Fahad Abdelrahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation at Emirates Red Crescent and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Suqia; Waleed Bin Salman, member of the Board of Trustees of Suqia and Executive Vice President of Business Development & Excellence at DEWA; Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA; Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director and board member of Suqia UAE; and Obaid Al Balushi, Director of the Relief and Disaster Preparedness Department at the Emirates Red Crescent.

In the presence of HE Khalifa Al Marzouqi, Ambassador of the UAE to Tanzania, a cooperation agreement was signed with the Human Relief Foundation in Tanzania, to dig wells and provide water in areas suffering from water scarcity and pollution according to a plan to supply water networks in villages and rural areas and expand the range of beneficiaries.

Al Tayer said that Suqia UAE’s visit to Tanzania reaffirms its commitment to achieving the vision and directives of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Their vision encompasses a profound dedication to consolidating the global position of the UAE in the international arena of humanitarian and volunteer work. At the heart of this vision lies a fundamental belief that every human deserves access to clean and safe water, a basic necessity for life. However, millions around the world struggle to obtain water.

“During the visit, we implemented the orders of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, through sustainable water projects. The UAE Water Aid Foundation, Suqia UAE, an entity under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, is a non-profit organisation on a mission to combat water scarcity and provide access to clean water worldwide. The endeavours of Suqia UAE are fundamentally aligned with the sixth goal of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, to “ensure access to water and sanitation for all”. As a nation committed to international cooperation and development, the UAE stands steady in its dedication to achieving these ambitious goals, recognising the vital role that access to clean water plays in building prosperous and resilient societies. Through this visit to Tanzania, which underscores the enduring bond between the UAE and Tanzania, we aim to review our existing water projects in Tanzania and establish agreements to implement new water projects. These projects embody our shared values of compassion and solidarity and reflect the UAE’s commitments towards global cooperation for sustainable development,” said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer thanked all those who have contributed to the success of Suqia UAE’s efforts and achieved those remarkable results, notably the UAE Embassy in Dar es Salaam, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the local authorities in Tanzania. Their tireless efforts and unwavering dedication have been instrumental in driving forward Suqia’s mission of spreading hope and prosperity to the communities.

HE Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, stated that the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide safe water to one million people in Tanzania, consolidate the pioneering and leading role of the UAE in confronting humanitarian repercussions and providing the essential services that people need everywhere, regardless of their gender, race, or beliefs. Al Mazrouei emphasised that this initiative is considered a major breakthrough for the people facing many challenges due to water scarcity and pollution, the widening extent of aridity and drought, and the health and environmental repercussions of water scarcity. The initiative also represents a victory for basic human rights, the most prominent of which is the right to access clean water. Al Mazrouei highlighted that the initiative enhances stability in areas and territories where it is difficult to live due to the lack of an essential resource for human survival.

Al Mazrouei emphasised that the initiative of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum aims to change the difficult reality experienced by millions of people who are exposed to repeated calamities and natural disasters. “Since its establishment several years ago, Suqia UAE has made tangible progress and noticeably improved the quality of life in many countries. It has also strengthened human development and humanitarian programmes in areas less fortunate in terms of natural resources, especially in clean water supply,” he added.

Al Mazrouei added that as a strategic partner to Suqia UAE, the Emirates Red Crescent will spare no effort to achieve the initiative’s higher goals. The most important of these is combating the water crisis by developing and providing practical solutions to the water scarcity problem and ensuring water sustainability globally.

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial