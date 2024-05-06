352 Fatalities, +3% vs. 2022 (343), -8% vs. 2021 (381)

5,568 Injured Persons, +10% vs. 2022 (5,045), +27% vs. 2021 (4,377)

4,391 Major Accidents, +11% vs. 2022 (3,945), +26% vs. 2021 (3,488)

70% of the Fatalities (64% of the Injured) linked to 5 violations: Distracted Driving, Sudden Deviation, Tailgating, Negligence and Inattention, Lack of Lane Discipline.

Young road users in the age bracket 19-29 years are the most vulnerable, accounting for 38% of Fatalities and 36% of the Injured

15% (677) of major accidents by New Driving License Holders

98% are getting injured and killed in good weather and clear road conditions

Evening is the most dangerous time to be on the roads (43% of victims)

Abu Dhabi tops the list in terms of fatalities (38%), Dubai in terms of injured persons (47%)

69% Fatalities in light vehicles; 12% motorcycle riders; 4% micro-mobility users

The top 10 dangerous streets could be defined

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE continues its focused journey to reducing the number of fatalities on our roads. Fatality numbers hover near the ‘All Time Low’ which we witnessed last year (343), although with a slight increase of +3% to 352, and with -8% vs. 2021.

The long-term trend is remarkable, as the last time the UAE reported more than 1,000 traffic fatalities (1,072) was in the year 2008, resulting in a -67% drop of road fatalities over the last 15 years.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) just uploaded ‘open data’ road safety statistics for 2023.

Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE comments on the findings: “We are grateful to MOI for releasing the detailed 2023 road safety statistics early in the year. The strongest indicator in road safety is the number of fatalities, and as this number is hovering near the ‘All Time Low’, which is wonderful news. However, the rise in accidents and injuries is alarming, substantiating the need for a continued focus on road safety.

