The Digital Accessibility Policy includes a set of principles and standards that must be followed to ensure people of determination’s accessibility to government services via digital platforms.

Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar: The policy is in line with the directives of the wise leadership to enable people of determination as they are a valued group of society, and based on the culture of solidarity that characterizes UAE society.

Eng. Mohammad Al Zarooni: TDRA is tasked with ensuring the provision of suitable digital infrastructure to enhance digital accessibility and elevate the quality of digital services.

UAE: In the context of enhancing the digital knowledge society and economy, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) emphasizes the significance of implementing the principles outlined in the National Digital Accessibility Policy adopted by the cabinet, to facilitate access to diverse digital services for all segments of society, including people of determination and senior citizens.

The National Digital Accessibility Policy is based on several international references and agreements. Its goal is to ensure that people of determination have equal opportunities to access services and information provided on various entities’ platforms and websites. This entails removing barriers that hinder their ability to benefit from these services and platforms.

This policy aligns with The UAE Government Charter for Future Services to prioritize people when designing services and policies. It emphasizes the importance of listening to customers' needs and delivering services that offer exceptional value and a seamless, proactive experience, regardless of individuals' capabilities or social backgrounds.

This policy contributes to enhancing the UAE’s leadership in the field of digital transformation, as well as to the country’s contribution to the process of sustainable development and the humanitarian goals set by the United Nations in this context and its slogan of “leaving no one behind.”

The policy outlines a set of general principles that digital government service providers must follow to enhance smart services and applications. These principles ensure that smart services and applications must be supported by technologies that enable people of determination to access and benefit from these services just like for others.

H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, TDRA Director General, highlighted the importance of implementing the directives and standards stipulated in the policy. He said: “TDRA is confident that government entities will spare no effort in putting this policy into effect, in line with the objectives of “We the UAE 2031” vision. This vision emphasizes establishing an advanced and integrated social enabling system to unlock the potential of all UAE citizens and fosters the development of a Forward Ecosystem. By embracing the next generation of advanced digital technologies, we aim to create the smartest, most dynamic agile government in the world.”

Al Mesmar added: “The National Digital Accessibility Policy is in line with the directives of the wise leadership to enable people of determination as they are a valued group of society, and based on the culture of solidarity that characterizes UAE society.”

Eng. Mohammad Al Zarooni, TDRA Deputy Director General for the Information and Digital Government Sector, said: “TDRA is tasked with ensuring the provision of suitable digital infrastructure to enhance digital accessibility and elevate the quality of digital services provided to citizens and residents. This entails formulating the requisite regulatory framework to achieve the policy’s objectives and ensure their efficient execution. Recently, TDRA introduced the UAE Design System 2.0 for government websites, prioritizing comprehensive accessibility within this framework. By adhering to the Web Accessibility Initiative (WAI) guidelines and the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1, federal government entities in the UAE are guided to achieve compliance with the “AA” level classification.”

Furthermore, TDRA endeavors to enhance Public-Private collaboration, fostering investment in digital infrastructure and the advancement of modern technologies. This collaborative effort serves to accelerate digital transformation across the nation and plays a pivotal role in attaining the policy objectives.

In collaboration with federal and local government entities, TDRA is actively engaged in developing programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing digital accessibility and delivering comprehensive and efficient digital government services to cater to all segments of society, including people of determination and senior citizens, ensuring inclusivity and equal access to essential digital services.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) undertakes the task of supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE in accordance with the Telecommunications Law issued by Federal law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 and its amendments, and in accordance with Decree No. 23 issued on September 27, 2020, amending some provisions of Federal Law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 regarding the regulation of the telecommunication sector, and adding the “digital government” to the functions and name of the authority.

TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the provision of distinguished telecommunications services, develop the telecommunications sector, ensure the interests of the parties, apply the relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and encourage research and development, to ensure the UAE’s leading regional and global position in the telecommunications sector.

In the field of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for supervising the federal digital government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has become responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic goals: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and Leadership in smart technological infrastructure in the UAE.