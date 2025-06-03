Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has launched a comprehensive campaign to ensure a safe, hygienic, and streamlined experience for customers at its official abattoirs during Eid Al-Adha. The initiative ensures an environment equipped with integrated services dedicated to the inspection and preparation of sacrificial animals in line with the highest standards of public health and food safety, guaranteeing that the emirate’s community enjoys a safe and healthy Eid.

All four abattoirs — Al Qusais, Al Quoz, Al Lisaili, and Hatta — are fully prepared to receive sacrificial requests and deliver services promptly and reliably. Operations have been optimised across all stages of the sacrifice process, including pre- and post-slaughter veterinary inspections conducted by specialised veterinarians to enhance public health protection.

Qualified, well-trained butchers will be on site throughout the Eid period. In addition, an advanced sterilisation system has been deployed to preserve meat quality and prevent contamination across the production line.

As part of the campaign, the Municipality is encouraging the public to use approved smart applications to book, pay for, and receive their sacrifices. These apps allow customers to avoid livestock markets or abattoirs entirely, with options for home delivery by trained personnel using dedicated vehicles that meet strict hygiene and safety requirements.

Adel Al Karrani, Director of the Public Health Services Department at Dubai Municipality, affirmed that the health and safety of the community remain a top priority. “This campaign is part of Dubai Municipality’s wider public health system and reflects our commitment to ensuring a seamless and safe customer experience through our accredited abattoirs,” said Al Karrani. “Each facility is equipped with modern technologies, skilled personnel, and integrated smart systems that increase operational capacity while maintaining the highest levels of food safety.”

He added that maintenance works have been completed at Al Qusais Abattoir ahead of the holiday to further enhance service quality and customer satisfaction.

Dubai Municipality has set the operating hours for all its abattoirs from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM throughout the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

To support the campaign’s objectives, the Municipality has implemented a comprehensive plan to manage livestock markets during the busy Eid period. Between 60,000 and 80,000 heads of livestock are expected to enter the markets during Eid week.

Inspection teams will be deployed to ensure the quality of livestock, monitor areas with high footfall, and regulate the movement of people and vehicles through key entry and exit points — especially during Arafat Day and the main days of Eid.

Dubai Municipality has issued a public reminder of the dangers associated with unauthorised slaughtering outside official abattoirs. Such practices pose significant risks to both public health and the environment.

The public is urged to rely on the Municipality’s approved smart services and certified abattoirs to ensure that sacrifices are conducted safely, hygienically, and in accordance with all legal and religious guidelines.

