Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued 7,000 silver commemorative coins to mark the Dubai Islamic Bank’s (DIB) Golden Jubilee and to honor its achievements in the banking sector since its establishment in 1975. The issuance includes 2,000 coins of 50 grams and 5,000 coins of 20 grams.

The obverse of the coin features the inscription "50 Years of Progress", the mnemonic descriptor of this occasion in Arabic and English, signifying the 1975-2025 period, along with the name "Dubai Islamic Bank" in both languages. The reverse side displays the nominal value of "50 dirhams" in Arabic, encircled by the inscription "Central Bank of the UAE” in both Arabic and English.

The issuance of the coin comes as part of DIB celebration of its anniversary and the launch of its journey full of growth, development, and achievements over fifty years, making it a prominent financial institution in the UAE that provides innovative banking services to individuals and companies, in line with the economic and developmental aspirations of the country.

The commemorative coins will be formally handed over to DIB and will not be available for sale to public through CBUAE or DIB.

H.E. Saif Humaid Aldhaheri, the CBUAE’s Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services, said: “The Central Bank issues these commemorative coins that embody DIB’s fifty-year journey of contributions and successes and its effective role in supporting the national economy. This issuance reflects the central bank’s support to document the prominent institutional achievements that are integral to the financial sector's history, and it highlights the continuous efforts to enhance trust and financial stability in the UAE.”

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB, said: “We are deeply honoured by the Central Bank of the UAE’s gesture in adopting the DIB initiative and issuing commemorative coins to mark our 50-year legacy. More than symbolic tribute, it reflects the enduring partnership between DIB and the nation’s financial ecosystem, and our shared commitment to building a resilient, inclusive, and forward-looking economy. As we celebrate five decades of pioneering Islamic finance, this recognition reinforces our resolve to lead with purpose, inspire innovation, and shape the future of banking in the UAE and beyond.”