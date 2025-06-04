Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued a decision to administratively close Bin Khalifa Cafeteria facility in Abu Dhabi , which holds the trade license (CN-1049262), for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued thereunder, as well as for its danger to public health.

ADAFSA explained that the food control report stated that the administrative closure decision against the facility came as a result of repeated food safety violations and the failure to apply effective corrective measures, which necessitated immediate action to ensure food safety and the health of consumers.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will continue against the facility until the reasons for the violations disappear, with the possibility of resuming the activity after correcting the conditions of the facility in full and adhering to all food safety requirements.

ADAFSA pointed out that the administrative closure and the detection of violations comes as part of the Authority's plan to strengthen the food safety system in Abu Dhabi and subject all food establishments to periodic inspection to ensure their compliance with the requirements, with a focus on proactive protection for consumers and ensuring that all establishments comply with food safety requirements.

ADAFSA appealed to the public to communicate with it, and to report any violations detected in any food establishment or when the safety of the food item is doubted by calling the toll-free number of the Government of Abu Dhabi 800555 so that the Authority's inspectors take the necessary action to reach safe and safe food for all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.