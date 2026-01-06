Dubai, UAE: The Sustainability and Innovation Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has consolidated its leading regional position in sustainability capacity building, climate education and innovation-driven collaboration. Unlike traditional awareness initiatives and single-track training programmes, the centre offers a multi-dimensional sustainability experience that actively engages diverse stakeholders, including students, professionals, entrepreneurs, policymakers and the general public.

The centre supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to provide 100% of energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050. It adopts a multi-layered approach to introducing sustainability concepts, extending beyond conventional awareness campaigns to operate as a fully integrated service model that combines interactive exhibitions, immersive educational experiences, accredited professional training programmes and strategic innovation initiatives. The centre offers daily guided learning experiences for visitors of all ages, delivers accredited technical training programmes in collaboration with international organisations and hosts dedicated youth leadership initiatives.

CleanTech Alliance

DEWA’s Sustainability and Innovation Centre has launched the CleanTech Alliance initiative to enable local and international companies to enhance their contributions to the energy transition and the achievement of net zero in the UAE and globally. The alliance provides a platform for members to showcase pioneering sustainability and clean energy solutions, while building strong networks with investors and leading innovators.

Professional Certification Programmes

The centre offers a diverse portfolio of internationally accredited training programmes designed to develop technical skills, build leadership capabilities and enhance strategic knowledge in clean and renewable energy, ESG practices and sustainability systems. More than 320 participants have successfully completed training and evaluation, earning accredited certificates.

In 2025, the centre launched the first courses under the Professional Development Programme, including Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) and Solar Architecture, developed in collaboration with the International Energy Agency and the University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland, and the Hydrogen Energy Professional programme, organised in conjunction with TÜV Rheinland Academy. The centre also launched the first edition of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Certified Training Programme in collaboration with the World Green Economy Organization.

In partnership with TÜV Rheinland Academy, the centre organised the fourth cycle of the Sustainability Manager Professional Certification Programme, the fifth batch of the Integrated Solar Photovoltaic System Designer programme and the second cycle of the internationally certified training titled ‘Greenhouse Gas Accountant’.

In co-operation with the Gulf Renewable Energy Lab, the centre organises intensive training courses addressing the critical factors required to ensure the successful development and delivery of renewable energy projects in line with global best practice.

CleanTech Youth Programme

As part of its efforts to empower, inspire and develop future sustainability leaders, the centre has graduated five batches of the CleanTech Youth Programme, with a total of 117 young Emiratis completing the programme. The initiative combines theoretical and practical components, including specialised training workshops, expert-led educational sessions and field visits to solar plants and major sustainable projects across the UAE.

CleanTech Connect programme

The CleanTech Connect programme enables innovators, achievers and academics in clean energy to share knowledge, demonstrate success stories and raise awareness of the latest developments in clean energy technologies. Since its launch, the programme has organised 50 symposiums and panel discussions, attended by more than 2,500 participants from various sectors.

CleanTech Innovators Exhibition

The centre organised the second edition of the CleanTech Innovators Exhibition, bringing together leading experts and professionals in clean energy. The exhibition provided a platform for 30 entrepreneurs and industry professionals, including key local and international market players, to showcase innovative solutions shaping the future of renewable energy technologies.

Competitions

To promote innovation in clean energy, the centre organised the third cycle of the CleanTech Hackathon, attracting 193 participants from seven countries, including companies, innovators, university students and sustainability specialists from around the world.

The centre also organises the Young Inspirers Contest, which aims to raise awareness among students from grades four to 12 about solar energy technologies and their role in building a sustainable future. More than 200 students have participated across five cycles.

Innovative exhibitions and experiences

DEWA’s Sustainability and Innovation Centre offers visitors a unique journey through the latest innovations in clean energy technologies. The first-floor exhibition area highlights DEWA’s journey, key historical milestones and innovations in electricity, featuring more than 35 interactive exhibits focused on clean and renewable energy developments.

The centre also houses the DEWA Museum, water desalination plants and a visual space explaining the properties of light and solar radiation. Additional exhibitions showcase critical components of photovoltaic solar cells, concentrated solar power tower technology, Smart DEWA initiatives, solar applications in spacecraft and satellites and DEWA’s sustainable building developments. Visitors can experience innovative drone and hologram shows, as well as interactive attractions such as an autonomous bus ride. Through metaverse technology, the Centre offers a virtual tour of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park under the independent power producer model.

The Sustainability and Innovation Centre welcomes visitors from Saturday to Wednesday from 9am to 4pm, and on Thursdays from 9am to 12pm. Discounts are available for children and students, while entry is free for People of Determination. Tickets are available via www.mbrsic.ae or the Centre’s smart application (MBRSIC).

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae