(Amman, Jordan ): King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) has signed a land use agreement in partnership with Energy Oasis to develop and operate a major solar power plant on premises, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and the creation of a modern, low-emission environment. The project is designed to meet KHBP’s electricity needs through clean, renewable sources.

Formalized in the presence of executive representatives from both KHBP and Energy Oasis, the agreement aligns with Business Park’s strategic direction to boost energy efficiency and expand the use of sustainable solutions in line with global best practices. The project will help meet the KHBP’s electricity needs, reduce reliance on conventional energy sources, lower environmental impact, and support the Kingdom’s national clean-energy ambitions, including emissions reduction and enhanced energy security.

The solar plant will serve as a cornerstone of the next phase of Business Park’s expansion plan, which coincides with its transition from a traditional leasing model to a comprehensive real estate development model. Through this shift, KHBP aims to establish an integrated and intelligent community for business, investment, living, and leisure, rooted in an environmentally friendly urban ecosystem.

Commenting on the agreement, Eng. Ammar Izziddin, CEO of King Hussein Business Park, said, “This project marks a major milestone in our strategic journey as we work to position King Hussein Business Park as a leading destination that blends innovation, investment, and sustainability. The renewable energy project reflects our ambitious vision for a more efficient, smarter, and greener hub. We are confident it will deliver meaningful impact and enable significant progress in environmental sustainability, especially as it is designed, constructed, and operated in partnership with a leading company in the field.”

Energy Oasis expressed pride in the confidence placed in it by King Hussein Business Park, noting that the project represents a significant step toward achieving clean-energy self-sufficiency. The company emphasized its commitment to applying its engineering and technical expertise to ensure the plant is implemented in accordance with international standards. It also highlighted the project’s environmental and developmental value in reducing the Kingdom’s carbon footprint, as well as stimulating the local economy through the creation of direct and indirect job opportunities.

King Hussein Business Park is expected to leverage solar-generated energy once the plant is fully operational in the second quarter of 2026. This is part of its sustainability strategy, which also includes adopting EDGE green building standards, establishing an integrated recycling center, enhancing energy-efficiency and resource-management practices, and promoting a pedestrian-friendly and sustainably connected business environment. These initiatives support KHBP’s vision of a smart, green business complex and its role as a national model for sustainable development in the capital.