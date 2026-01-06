Dubai, United Arab Emirates — The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has released new national health data showing sustained progress across several population health indicators, reinforcing the UAE’s transition toward prevention-focused, evidence-based health policy and long-term system resilience.

The findings, drawn from the National Health and Nutrition Survey 2024–2025, provide a longitudinal view of population health trends spanning the past 15 years. They point to measurable improvements in areas such as smoking prevalence, physical activity, obesity, and blood pressure, while also identifying persistent risks that continue to shape national prevention priorities.

Key Population Health Trends (According to the latest data)

Smoking prevalence declined by 2.4% over 15 years

Physical activity levels increased by 11.7% over seven years

Obesity prevalence fell by 14.8% between 2010 and 2025

The proportion of people living with high blood pressure declined by 2.9% over seven years

These trends reflect the cumulative impact of sustained public health initiatives, cross-sector collaboration, and long-term investment in prevention and early intervention.

Scope and Methodology

Endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO), the survey was implemented by MoHAP in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre and a broad range of national partners across the UAE. It examines population health and nutrition indicators, including health behaviors, dietary patterns, maternal and child health, and risk factors for non-communicable diseases.

Data collection combined face-to-face interviews using WHO-approved electronic questionnaires in Arabic, English, Hindi, and Urdu, alongside laboratory testing. Advanced analytical tools were used to ensure accuracy, comparability over time, and strict protection of individual privacy, with all data used solely for statistical and research purposes.

Progress and Continuing Challenges

While the data shows clear progress, it also highlights areas where sustained preventive action remains essential. Among adults aged 18 and above:

22.4% are living with obesity

are living with obesity 59.1% do not engage in sufficient physical activity

do not engage in sufficient physical activity 25.9% have high blood pressure

have high blood pressure 12.5% have elevated blood glucose levels

have elevated blood glucose levels 54.2% have high cholesterol levels

Nutrition data points to continued dietary risks, particularly high sodium and sugar intake, alongside encouraging improvements in dietary diversity among women and children.

Child health indicators show obesity prevalence of 16.1% among children aged 6–17 and 2.2% among those aged 0–5, while vitamin D deficiency affects 49.3% of adults and 69.1% of children aged 6–17.

Maternal health indicators remain strong, with 99.6% of women visiting a physician at least once during pregnancy and 94.8% attending at least four antenatal care visits, reflecting broad access to essential services.

H.E. Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, said: “These findings provide a clear, evidence-based picture of population health trends and reinforce the importance of prevention, early intervention, and long-term planning. They align with the UAE leadership’s directives and government priorities, ensuring that health policy continues to place people’s wellbeing at the center of national progress.”

He noted that the data will help guide resource allocation, strengthen preventive strategies, and support integrated planning across sectors, with a particular focus on families, children, and healthy aging.

From Measurement to Policy

MoHAP said the findings serve as a national reference for evaluating the effectiveness of health policies and programs, informing future preventive initiatives, and strengthening coordination among public sector partners.

The data also supports the UAE’s broader development agenda and contributes to progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in areas related to health, nutrition, and well-being.

As the UAE continues to integrate digital tools, data analytics, and cross-sector collaboration into its health system, the findings will inform the next phase of preventive care, early intervention, and long-term planning, aimed at improving population health outcomes and enhancing system readiness for future challenges.