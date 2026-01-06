In line with its commitment to driving innovation in healthcare,

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has announced the inauguration of the Abu Dhabi University Cancer Research Institute (ADU-CRI), a state of the art facility dedicated to advancing translational cancer research and personalized cancer care in the UAE. This milestone reaffirms ADU’s alignment with We the UAE 2031 Vision and reflects its broader mission to drive innovation in science, healthcare, and education while addressing the region's most pressing cancer challenges.

The official inauguration ceremony, held at ADU’s Innovation Center, was attended by Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Daheri, Chairman of Abu Dhabi University’s Board of Directors, along with ADU’s senior leadership, deans, and department chairs, as well as key stakeholders from the healthcare and research sectors.

Through the establishment of ADU-CRI, ADU aims to position itself as a globally recognized hub for cancer research and care. The institute’s mission is to foster collaboration between academia, government, clinical experts, and the private sector, advancing precision and personalized medicine to improve patient outcomes in the UAE. This emphasizes the university’s commitment to translating scientific discoveries into tangible benefits for individuals and communities in alignment with national healthcare priorities.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: "The establishment of the Abu Dhabi University Cancer Research Institute represents a defining moment in advancing the UAE’s leadership in translational and personalized cancer research and care. In promoting collaboration between clinical experts, biomedical researchers, and industry stakeholders, this institute reflects our unwavering commitment to addressing the pressing challenges of cancer through innovation, education, and collaboration. Furthermore, by empowering the next generation of scientists and innovators, the institute solidifies ADU’s role as an engine of progress for the UAE’s academic and national development goals. It is my hope that the institute will serve as a beacon of excellence, not only for the UAE but also on a global scale, driving breakthroughs that enhance human health and wellbeing."

ADU-CRI is organized into five pioneering research divisions, each addressing critical cancer care challenges: Genomics and Bioinformatics Research; Biomarker Research; Drug Discovery and Development; Biosensors and Bioengineering; and Public Health Research.

Dr Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH): “The launch of the Abu Dhabi University Cancer Research Institute (ADU -CRI) marks a significant outcome of the strategic collaboration between the Emirate’s academic and healthcare sectors, aimed at enhancing the health research landscape. This milestone reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for life sciences and innovation. The department remains committed to advancing research and innovation in the life sciences, with a particular focus on applied medical research in priority areas such as cancer and precision medicine.”

Equipped with cutting-edge technologies, including flow cytometry, Luminex, quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), a sequencer, and specialized tissue culture labs, the institute is uniquely positioned to conduct both preclinical and clinical studies addressing cancer priority areas identified by UAE healthcare regulators. The bioengineering lab further strengthens ADU-CRI’s capacity for biosensor development, computational analysis, and next-generation research.

ADU-CRI is committed to fostering strategic partnerships that propel the UAE’s leadership in cancer research and care. The institute has established collaborations with key organizations, including Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), Burjeel Cancer Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, National Reference Laboratory and Mediclinic. As a result of these collaborations, some key projects are in progress, including a clinical study supported by the DoH and Ma’an the Healthcare Research and Innovation Fund aimed at enhancing diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer conducted in partnership with Burjeel Medical City, and groundbreaking research using biobanked samples with M42.

The institute is also actively engaged in several pioneering research projects, such as a clinical study on the identification of biomarkers in triple negative breast cancer patients, research on liquid biopsies for lung cancer detection, and a preclinical study on the role of APOBEC3 expression in breast cancer metastasis. These projects are designed to drive the development of novel themes in personalized cancer medicine, unite clinical and biomedical expertise, and influence policy formulation to deliver high-impact translational research in the UAE.

