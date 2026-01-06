Dubai – As part of Dubai Customs' ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships with private sector institutions and international companies specializing in logistics services, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Busnad, Director General of Dubai Customs, paid an official visit to DHL facilities, one of the world's largest shipping and logistics companies. His Excellency was accompanied by a high-level delegation of officials from the Department. His Excellency and his accompanying delegation were received by Mahmoud Haj Hussein, General Manager of DHL Express in the UAE, and several managers and officials from the company.

The visit aimed to explore ways to enhance cooperation and develop mechanisms to support logistics operations in the Emirate of Dubai in line with the Emirate's vision and global leadership in the trade sector. The company provided a comprehensive presentation on its work system and the technical and operational infrastructure it relies on to facilitate and accelerate shipping and transportation operations, along with a detailed explanation of the global service lines on which the company relies in managing intercontinental trade traffic, especially e-commerce shipments.

During the visit, His Excellency the Director General of Dubai Customs emphasized that cooperation with leading companies such as DHL is a key factor in supporting Dubai's competitiveness as a global hub for trade and logistics services, noting that Dubai Customs is constantly working to develop a flexible and fast customs environment that complies with the highest international standards.

His Excellency added that the partnership with the private sector enhances the emirate's ability to attract more investments and increase the efficiency of supply chain operations, especially in light of the rapid growth in e-commerce and air and sea freight traffic.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of future joint initiatives that will contribute to enhancing the efficiency of customs procedures and supporting innovation in digital services, in addition to the possibility of utilizing smart systems to accelerate clearance processes and facilitate the flow of goods through the company's centers. The two sides also explored ways to integrate Dubai Customs' digital systems with the company's operational platforms to ensure the highest levels of fluidity and reliability in the movement of goods.

During its field tour, the delegation was briefed on the company's facilities, including advanced sorting rooms, distribution centers, and modern technologies used in tracking and managing shipments, in addition to the smart solutions adopted by DHL to enhance operational efficiency and reduce delivery times. The delegation also learned about the company's future plans to expand its operations in Dubai and the region and develop its operational capabilities in line with growing demand in global markets.

For his part, Mahmoud Haj Hussein expressed his appreciation for the role of Dubai Customs in providing an efficient customs environment that supports trade and paves the way for international companies to expand further in the region. He emphasized that Dubai is an important logistics hub in the company's global operations network and that continued cooperation with Dubai Customs ensures greater opportunities for the company to develop and improve its services.

.This visit is part of a series of field visits conducted by His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Busnad, Director General of Dubai Customs, to strengthen communication with strategic partners, follow up on field developments, and to reaffirm Dubai Customs' commitment to supporting the trade ecosystem and facilitating business in line with the emirate's vision of strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global trade and logistics hub.