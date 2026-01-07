The Dubai Tour Guide Programme gives applicants the chance to join the city’s growing tourism sector

The 100% online, flexible training course is available in both English and Mandarin and aligns with D33 goals to make Dubai the world’s best city to visit, live and work in

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is marking five years since the launch of its official online Dubai Tour Guide Programme – a pioneering initiative that has seen more than 2,400 licenced guides from over 50 nationalities trained to lead memorable visitor experiences across the city.

Building on this milestone, DCT is inviting UAE residents and Emiratis to become certified tour guides. The virtual course provides graduates with the necessary training to obtain the only official certification for tour guides in Dubai. This allows graduates to work as tour guides under tourism companies registered in Dubai, enabling them to accompany visitors from all over the world and support the sector with their knowledge.

Following consecutive years of record-setting growth for the city’s tourism and hospitality sectors, Dubai welcomed 17.55 million international overnight visitors from January to November 2025 – an increase of 5% YoY. The Dubai Tour Guide Programme caters to this continued rise in visitation by facilitating a pipeline of new talent into the sector and enhancing the visitor experience, ensuring the highest service standards are consistently delivered to enhance guest satisfaction.

Open to UAE residents aged 18 and above, the programme is delivered entirely online and can be accessed from anywhere in the world, with participants able to complete it at their own convenient time and location. It is currently available in two languages, English and Mandarin.

Designed to support the continued growth of Dubai’s tourism sector, the programme is aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure, and make Dubai the world’s best city to visit, live and work in. By fostering a wide pool of homegrown and diverse talent, the initiative creates meaningful opportunities and helps visitors discover Dubai by engaging with the residents who bring the city to life. Helping to elevate the city’s visitor experience, it is ideal for applicants seeking flexible part-time or freelance opportunities in the tourism industry.

Mariam Sultan Al Maeeni, Vice President, Nationalisation and Tourism Guidance at the Dubai College of Tourism, said: “As we mark five years of the Dubai Tour Guide Programme, we’re proud to see the impact being made by the thousands of guides who showcase our city to visitors from around the world. With tourism being an integral part of Dubai’s economy, its continued success relies not only on attracting millions of visitors but also on ensuring each guest enjoys an exceptional and memorable experience. By requiring that tour guides are officially certified through a DET-endorsed programme, we extend that standard of excellence to every interaction between guides and visitors, further reinforcing the city’s reputation for world-class hospitality.

“Tour guides play an important role in bringing Dubai’s character to life. Beyond introducing visitors to the city’s attractions, experiences, and cultural and heritage sites, they help tell Dubai’s stories in an engaging and authentic way, strengthening its reputation as a world-class destination. Their direct interaction with visitors also helps shape perceptions of Emirati culture and heritage, inspiring travellers to return and discover more of what Dubai has to offer.

The Dubai Tour Guide Programme is central to our efforts to develop a diverse, highly skilled tourism workforce that reflects the city’s unique identity. While the programme welcomes all UAE residents, we are especially focused on encouraging Emirati participation, as part of our talent development and Emiratisation strategy, to create opportunities for UAE nationals to work in the city’s private sector. By enabling Emiratis to share their own stories and cultural insights, we not only create exciting career pathways but also provide visitors with authentic perspectives from those who know Dubai best – enriching the overall experience of our destination.”

About the programme

The Dubai Tour Guide Programme is a self-paced, 100% online course that includes approximately 21 hours of video content. Once documents are verified, participants have a maximum of 90 days to complete the course, with many opting to finish earlier.

The course includes five assessments, including a virtual interview and practical exam – all of which can be completed remotely, even from overseas. Upon successful completion, graduates receive their official Dubai tour guide licence and can work with tour companies full-time, part-time, or freelance under a company licence.

Applicants must be residents of the UAE and at least 18 years old. The programme website provides a detailed guide outlining all the necessary steps, from meeting the eligibility criteria to obtaining the tour guide licence.

Participants also gain access to optional familiarisation trips, where they can explore key attractions in Dubai and connect with fellow students and graduates. Invitations to these experiences are sent regularly and managed through DCT’s online registration platform.

Mohammed Kazim, an Emirati tour guide and course graduate, said: “Dubai is part of us, part of our DNA, part of who we are. The diversity of cultures, religions, and people is so unique over here and it has been so for many years. Being a licenced tour guide allows me to communicate the story of this diversity that spans time in the most appropriate manner, by using accurate historical and current information about this melting pot that I belong to.”

Arva Saleem Ahmad, an Indian tour guide and course graduate, said: “What I really valued was how much more inclusive the programme has become. The module on People of Determination and sign language introduced me to things I’d never known as a guide, and it came in handy almost immediately when we welcomed a guest whose child was in a wheelchair. The programme has made us more aware and better equipped, and I truly appreciate the time and work that’s gone into making the programme this way.”

DCT delivers full-time certificate and advanced diploma courses in four core subject areas: tourism, hospitality, culinary arts, and events. In addition to the tour guide training, the college is also responsible for delivering online programmes specifically designed for those working within the tourism industry. Managed by DCT, ‘Dubai Way’ is an innovative training and engagement platform for tourist-facing staff, offering popular courses including Dubai Sustainable Tourism, inclusive service, and autism and sensory awareness.

For more information about the Dubai Tour Guide Programme, please visit: www.tourguidetraining.ae and www.dubaidet.gov.ae

About Dubai College of Tourism (DCT)

Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) was established by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to be a world-class vocational college that would provide innovative, accessible and exceptional education and training that supports people to enter, enhance or advance within the tourism industry in Dubai. At the campus, DCT delivers its full-time certificate, award and advanced diploma courses in four core subject areas: tourism, hospitality, culinary arts and events. These programmes follow the National Qualifications Framework of the UAE (QFEmirates) and are approved by the Ministry of Education. DCT manages the DET Emiratisation initiative that aims to attract and train Emiratis to work across a range of sectors, including tourism, healthcare, IT and financial services, and the Tour Guide Training platform for becoming a licenced tour guide in Dubai. The college is also responsible for delivering fundamental online training programmes specifically designed for those working within the tourism industry, such as ‘Dubai Way’ (for tourist-facing staff in Dubai) and ‘Dubai Expert’ (an interactive online training tool for international travel agents). For more information about DCT, please visit dct.ac.ae

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

