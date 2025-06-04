Dr. Amer Sharif: Our partnership with GDRFA reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the quality of services delivered to the community

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai visited Dubai Health to learn more about its leading approach to advancing human health and explore opportunities for partnership.

The delegation, led by His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, included senior representatives: Brigadier Abdulsamad Hussain Suleiman Al Blooshi, Assistant Director General for the Sector of Leadership and Future Affairs, Colonel Expert / Khaled Ahmed Bin Madiah, Assistant Director General for the Digital Services Affairs Sector; Lieutenant Colonel Faisal bin Balila, Deputy Assistant Director General for Institutional Support Affairs; Lieutenant Colonel Salem Mohammed bin Ali, Deputy Assistant Director General for Leadership and Future Affairs; Maj. Mariam Taib Al Budwaawi, Director of Institutional Leadership; and Najla Al-Dookhi, Director of Marketing and Government Communication.

The delegation was welcomed by Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO, Dubai Health; Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Chief Business Officer, Dubai Health; Dr. Mohamed Al Awadhi, Executive Director of the Dubai Health Women and Children’s Campus; and Khalifa Baqer, Chief Operations Officer, Dubai Health. Also in attendance was His Excellency Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority.

The visit included a tour of the Dubai Health Operations Center, where His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were briefed on the Patient Journey Redesign Program that follows the patient’s experience across all touchpoints. The delegation also reviewed key upcoming Dubai Health initiatives and plans to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global healthcare destination.

His Excellency Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al Marri commented: “Our visit to Dubai Health offered a valuable opportunity to explore the model behind the first fully integrated academic health system in Dubai. We also explored ways to enhance collaboration to ensure the delivery of exceptional, human-centered services that reflect the highest standards of quality and excellence.

He commended Dubai Health’s tangible progress in advancing the patient experience, highlighting the seamless, compassionate care provided throughout the patient’s journey.

“This level of integration reflects a strong commitment to service excellence and to delivering truly patient-first care, in line with Dubai’s vision to set benchmarks across all sectors,” he added.

“At GDRFA Dubai, we remain committed to working closely with our partners to drive progress and help shape a more advanced and sustainable future.”

A shared vision for quality of life

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO Dubai Health, expressed his appreciation for the visit of His Excellency Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al Marri and the GDRFA Dubai delegation.

“This visit reflects our shared commitment to strengthening collaboration between government entities to enhance service quality for both citizens and residents of Dubai.”

He added: “We believe that partnership and alignment across government sectors form a vital foundation for realizing Dubai’s forward-looking vision and improving the quality of life for our community. We thank GDRFA Dubai for their continued support and look forward to building on our collaboration to further strengthen the healthcare ecosystem and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global benchmark for service excellence.”