Sharjah: In a move that highlights Sharjah’s efforts to strengthen regional and international cooperation in culture, education and heritage; especially within the Arabian Peninsula; Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, recently led an official delegation to the Kingdom of Bahrain. A key objective was to establish new partnerships with Bahraini institutions and explore collaboration opportunities in heritage preservation, culture and educational advancement.

A delegation of senior representatives from Sharjah-based regional offices of international organisations were present including; H.E. Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child; H.E. Salem Omar Salem, Director of the Regional Office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in Sharjah; and Nasser Al Darmaki, Deputy Regional Director of the ICCROM Regional Centre for the Conservation of Cultural Heritage in the Arab World (ICCROM-Sharjah).

Over the course of three days, the Sharjah delegation engaged with officials and representatives from prominent cultural, educational, and heritage institutions; including Shaikh Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, President of Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, H.E. Sara Ahmed Buhiji, Chief Executive Officer at the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, Dr. Fuad Mohammed Al-Ansari, President of the University of Bahrain and H.E. Ms. Nawal Ibrahim Al Khater, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Education. The delegation also conducted site visits to key heritage institutions, exploring leading initiatives dedicated to preserving both physical artifacts and immaterial traditions that constitute a society’s cultural legacy

Bahrain as a key partner in shaping the future of Arab culture

Reflecting on the high-level diplomatic engagement, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi said: “This visit underscored Sharjah’s ongoing commitment to fostering strategic partnerships, and we believe Bahrain plays an important role in shaping the cultural future of the Arab world. The Kingdom continues to offer exemplary models in the fields of education, cultural identity and heritage preservation.”

“By highlighting the vital contribution of international organisations that have Sharjah-based regional offices; and their efforts to bridge local initiatives with global efforts; it creates new opportunities for the exchange of expertise and the development of collaborative programmes. These are essential in supporting sustainable development goals while further consolidating Sharjah’s status as a prominent international cultural centre,” he stated.

H.E. Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child, said: “This visit marks a significant milestone in strengthening cultural and educational partnerships among Arab institutions. It stems from the Arab Child Parliament’s belief in the importance of investing in knowledge and human development from early childhood, thereby reinforcing concepts of identity and belonging among children”.

He added, “Through these meetings, we aim to expand avenues of cooperation in the fields of cultural and educational upbringing of the Arab child, and to exchange experiences that promote a culture of dialogue and foster the creative capacities of future generations to actively participate in the sustainable development journey led by our nations with vision and ambition”.

The Arab Child Parliament’s participation in the official delegation to the Kingdom of Bahrain was an opportunity to enhance the regional parliamentary presence of children. The delegation explored leading Bahraini experiences in education, culture, and youth development, and discussed avenues of collaboration with institutions concerned with childhood. These efforts contribute to the development of impactful programs that enhance the capabilities of Arab children and empower them to express their visions and aspirations within a supportive and inspiring environment — all in line with Sharjah’s vision to build a knowledgeable Arab generation aware of its role in shaping the future of our Arab nations.

Strengthening regional and international cooperation

Discussions held during the visit were centred on opportunities for collaboration in cultural and educational projects across the region, and formulating strategies to address common challenges through joint initiatives and capacity-building programmes; particularly those that advance sustainable development. The delegation also examined Bahrain’s approaches to preserving cultural heritage, and the Sharjah-based regional offices looked at potential collaborative efforts to support and safeguard these assets.

Guided by Sharjah’s cultural and developmental vision, the Sharjah-based regional offices are leading impactful projects and initiatives across the Arab world; and this visit reinforces the emirate's role in fostering regional dialogue, facilitating knowledge exchange and strengthening cooperation with counterpart institutions.