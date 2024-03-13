Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has organised a brainstorming session titled "Psychology Terms in Arabic and Other Languages" in collaboration with the Arabic Language Youth Council. The session aimed to facilitate dialogue on psychology and mental health terms, exploring ways to ensure their inclusion in the dictionary.

The session was moderated by Dr. Khalifa Almeqbaali, a psychiatry consultant at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) in Abu Dhabi, along with members of the Arabic Language Youth Council. The participants discussed the possibility of developing an applied model for an Arabic dictionary project focusing on psychology and mental health terminologies.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said, “ As a medium, language supports communications among people from across different cultures of the world and plays a role in shaping their future. The Arabic Language Youth Council supports the ALC’s unwavering dedication to fostering the development of the Arabic language amongst youth through creative ideas. Youth represent the cornerstone of tomorrow and serve as the driving force in identifying the contemporary needs of the Arabic language.”

The Arabic Language Youth Council is a joint project of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and the Arab Youth Centre, in cooperation with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and the “Zai” Centre for Arabic Language Research at Zayed University. The Council works diligently to foster a positive perception of the Arabic language among young people in different fields and professions, science, education, and society. Its primary goal is to create a framework and strategy that nurtures the commitment of Arab youth to their language, enabling them to represent the Arab identity globally in all aspects of life.

