Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced the celebration of Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day with a spectacular concert at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental on Saturday, 23 September 2023.

The evening will see Emirati star Hussain Al Jassmi and Saudi sensation Dalia Mubarak take the stage, offering fans an unforgettable experience that embodies the spirit of both nations. Concertgoers can expect an evening of cultural immersion, celebrating elements of tradition from the Kingdom in the heart of the UAE capital.

A family-friendly affair, the concert will appeal to all ages and cater to Saudi nationals in the UAE, as well as UAE nationals, Arab and international expatriates, and tourists keen to absorb culture and music during the celebration.

The Saudi National Day marks the historic unification of Najd and Hijaz. This year’s Saudi National Day theme is “We Dream and Achieve”, which resonates with the exhilarating dreams that have already materialised for the Kingdom and reflects its aspirations, including the ambitious Saudi Vision.

Reaffirming the deep bonds between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the Saudi National Day concert reflects the two nations' shared values and cultural legacies and will celebrate these ties.

Tickets, which start from AED 150, can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae

Concert Ticket Prices

Category Price VIP AED 250 General Admission AED 150

