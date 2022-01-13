Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia: Gulf International Bank (GIB) is the platinum sponsor of Future Minerals Forum taking place in Riyadh on 11-13 January 2022.

The inaugural Future Minerals Forum is held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The forum brings together global policy-makers and investors, the world’s key mining sector leaders as well as industry stakeholders and those keen on investment opportunities and strategic partnerships in the mining industry in the Middle East, Central Asia, and North and East Africa.

GIB Chairman Abdulla Al Zamil expressed his delight in participating in the forum which showcases the Kingdom’s efforts in the mining sector. Al Zamil added: “Mining plays a pivotal role in creating economic diversity as well as job opportunities which will in return have a significant impact on Saudi Arabia’s GDP.”

Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi, Group Chief Executive Officer at GIB, said, “We are pleased to support the first ever Future Minerals Forum which provides a wonderful opportunity for countries around the world. GIB will continue to support the Kingdom’s diversification strategy through Vision 2030.

The Future Minerals Forum is the first Saudi government-led initiative that will feature more than 2,000 conference delegates from over 100 countries. In addition, mining industry specialists, investment and sovereign fund leaders, and industry government representatives from around the world offering their unique insights. The aim of the forum is to attract investments whilst creating world-class environmental, social and governance (ESG) systems.

About Gulf International Bank (GIB)

Gulf International Bank B.S.C. is a pan GCC universal bank established in 1975 and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain. GIB’s services are delivered across the GCC and international markets through its subsidiaries: GIB Saudi Arabia and GIB (UK) Ltd. Additionally, the Bank has branches in the UAE, London and USA.

GIB is owned by the governments of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund being the principal shareholder.

