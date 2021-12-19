Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi is pleased to announce the appointment of David Bonet as Executive Pastry Chef, bringing global expertise to the much-loved luxury property.

A French national with an illustrious career, Bonet brings years of knowledge and skills with a specialty in pastry. His experience includes working at some of the world’s most prestigious properties such as the Savoy hotel in London, the legendary French hotel La Reserve de Beaulieu and the three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Troisgros, in Roanne.

He joins the Abu Dhabi property after gaining insights and inspiration from an array of markets around the world, including Asia, where he worked with Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok.

Passionate about sharing his knowledge, Bonet still teaches his craft at the Bellouet Conseil School in Paris, giving lessons in 40 courses including chocolate, entremet, petits gateaux and viennoiserie, helping aspiring chefs improve their skills and techniques. He also consults and demonstrates at schools, hotels, and bakery shops around the world in countries including Hong Kong, India, Macau, Morocco and Thailand.

In his spare time, Bonet enjoys creating pastry masterpieces and playing sports such as tennis and basketball.

