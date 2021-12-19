PHOTO
Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi is pleased to announce the appointment of David Bonet as Executive Pastry Chef, bringing global expertise to the much-loved luxury property.
A French national with an illustrious career, Bonet brings years of knowledge and skills with a specialty in pastry. His experience includes working at some of the world’s most prestigious properties such as the Savoy hotel in London, the legendary French hotel La Reserve de Beaulieu and the three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Troisgros, in Roanne.
He joins the Abu Dhabi property after gaining insights and inspiration from an array of markets around the world, including Asia, where he worked with Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok.
Passionate about sharing his knowledge, Bonet still teaches his craft at the Bellouet Conseil School in Paris, giving lessons in 40 courses including chocolate, entremet, petits gateaux and viennoiserie, helping aspiring chefs improve their skills and techniques. He also consults and demonstrates at schools, hotels, and bakery shops around the world in countries including Hong Kong, India, Macau, Morocco and Thailand.
In his spare time, Bonet enjoys creating pastry masterpieces and playing sports such as tennis and basketball.
About Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi
Located on a pristine private beach, Emirates Palace is the epitome of luxury in Abu Dhabi, showcasing Arabian hospitality at its finest. Each of the resort’s 394 rooms and suites is furnished to the highest levels of comfort, has stunning views and offers 24-hour butler service. Eight dining venues serve a variety of cuisines created by world renowned chefs and the resort boasts lush gardens, a lavish 1,500-sqm spa, two temperature-controlled swimming pools, a kids’ club and a private marina. With many of Abu Dhabi’s main attractions within a short distance, including superb shopping destinations and impressive cultural and heritage sites, Emirates Palace provides guests with the perfect place to explore the beauty and charm of the UAE’s capital.
About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 35 hotels and seven residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group’s oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group. Photography of Mandarin Oriental is available to download in the Photo Library of our Media section, at www.mandarinoriental.com. Further information is also available on our Social Media channels.
