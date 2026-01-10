UAE, Dubai – YouTube is hosting an extensive set of sessions and workshops during the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy.

Reinforcing its commitment to the growing creator ecosystem, the platform’s dedicated area at the Summit, YouTube House, is set to host a lineup of keynote sessions, workshops, conversations and panel discussions designed to empower creators at every stage of their journey.

Tarek Amin, Regional Director of YouTube in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, commented: “We’re proud to have been with the 1 Billion Followers Summit since the very beginning. This year, the YouTube House is bigger than ever, offering an extensive lineup of events and workshops designed to support creators at every stage of their journey. We are also hosting a series of expert talks featuring Pedro Pina, Vice President of YouTube for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, alongside other top executives and inspiring content creators.”

Strategic insights

High-level keynotes from YouTube leadership will offer a deep dive into the platform’s strategy and future trends. On the first day of the Summit, Pedro Pina, Vice President of YouTube for Europe, the Middle East & Africa will discuss YouTube’s current and future plans to support the creator economy. This session will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Javid Aslanov, Head of YouTube in MENA who will highlight the opportunities of brands on YouTube. On the third day, Tarek Amin, Regional Director of YouTube in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa will join a panel with Yes Theory, a popular channel on YouTube that covers adventures, mental wellness & social connections, to go through the importance of building a strong community on the platform.

The creator's journey

At the YouTube House, there will be a series of sessions and panels with creators to exchange knowledge, and success stories. Focusing on the practical journey of building a career, an inspiring fireside chat titled The Road to Success will feature renowned Emirati storyteller and content creator Khalid Al Ameri.

The power of community will also be explored in the panel discussion titled Building a Brand with the Power of Your Community, featuring creators Chewkz and Yahya Alhihi and moderated by Khalook Al-yassin, Community Partner Manager for YouTube Shorts.

Harnessing power of AI

Several sessions by YouTube will be dedicated to the revolutionary impact of AI on content creation. The forward-thinking panel discussion Breaking the Norm: The Impact of A.I. Content Creation will feature Hashem Al-Ghaili, a globally recognised science communicator and filmmaker known for making complex scientific concepts accessible. For a more hands-on approach, Amine Khalil, YouTube Partner Engineer for MENA, will host a workshop titled AI & Efficiency of the YouTube Content Creation Tools, guiding creators through the platform’s cutting-edge features to supercharge their channels.

Monetisation and brand partnerships

Creators will have the chance to learn how to turn their passion into a sustainable career, beginning with the panel discussion Value Proposition of YouTube in the World of Brand Deals. The session will feature Omar Aburob, a Jordanian content creator and visual storyteller known for his compelling narrative style and sharp cultural analysis, who will share real-life examples of successful brand collaborations.

All sessions happening at the YouTube House can be accessed by visiting: https://storage.googleapis.com/storage_3/YT_IB/YT-1BAgenda.pdf

Additionally, a dedicated space will be available for the Summit’s participants, titled ‘Gemini Lab’ to showcase the helpfulness of Google’s AI models & tools for creators. All attendees can visit the Space, and learn more about Google’s current AI solutions.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, will take place from 9 to 11 January 2026 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future, under the theme ‘Content for Good’.

About the 1 Billion Followers Summit

With a goal of reaching over a billion people worldwide, the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, brings together top global social media influencers across all online platforms. The summit explores how new media can drive positive societal change and fuel sustainable economic growth for nations. It is a key component of the UAE’s commitment to foster a vibrant content creator community.

For more information, please visit www.1billionsummit.com