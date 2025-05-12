Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the fourth edition of the World Police Summit officially kicks off today, Tuesday, and will continue for three days until Thursday, 15 May 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event gathers 110 police chiefs and over 300 speakers, including prominent decision-makers, law enforcement leaders, and technology experts from more than 110 countries.

A Dynamic Platform

Organized by the Dubai Police General Command in partnership with DXB LIVE, the World Police Summit 2025 serves as a vital global platform for law enforcement agencies worldwide. This year’s edition is held under the theme “Beyond the Badge: Envision the Next Era of Policing”, offering a strategic space to address the future of policing amid rapid technological advancements, evolving threats, and cross-border crimes. The event features a wide range of interactive sessions and specialized conferences with participation from more than 300 global speakers.

Global Efforts

The summit highlights international efforts to combat organized crime, with participation from officials from the FBI and global experts discussing the challenges of human trafficking and child exploitation. Speakers from the United Kingdom will also present their experiences in confronting gang-related crime.

Digital Transformation

As part of the summit’s focus on digital transformation in the security sector, Major General Khalid Al Razooqi from Dubai Police will deliver a keynote presentation on Dubai’s AI strategy. Meanwhile, Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, will address ways to protect digital systems against rising threats. The agenda also includes a panel featuring FBI experts and cybersecurity professionals from Nigeria, focusing on cross-border cybercrime.

Key Challenges

The summit addresses pressing issues such as money laundering and illicit financing, with insights from Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni from Dubai, as well as experts from the police forces of Vietnam and Cyprus. Day two will focus on strategies for border management and combating smuggling, with contributions from senior officials from Canada, Belgium, and Singapore.

Experts will also explore urgent challenges in the fight against narcotics, supported by data and statistics from the United Nations on global drug trafficking trends.

Empowering the Next Generation

The summit will conclude with sessions dedicated to empowering the next generation of police professionals and advancing the role of women in law enforcement, with contributions from senior FBI officials and female security experts from around the world.

International Organizations

The summit is supported by leading international organizations including the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Europol, and the GCC Police Authority, along with several strategic partners and sponsors—most notably Emirates, the official carrier of the summit—underscoring a shared commitment to strengthening law enforcement and enhancing community safety.

Accompanying Exhibition

The accompanying exhibition features Samsung, the platinum sponsor, alongside over 170 exhibitors and sponsors including du, Esri, Presight, Dahua Technology, INKAS Armored Vehicles, and Axon Marine, solidifying the summit’s status as the world’s leading event for public safety and security, and further positioning Dubai as a global hub for law enforcement dialogue and cooperation.

About the World Police Summit:

The World Police Summit, one of the leading global forums for law enforcement professionals, is dedicated to advancing public safety and enhancing security through collaboration, innovation, and strategic insights.

Organised by Dubai Police, the World Police Summit was inaugurated in 2021 to bring together global leaders, experts, and innovators in law enforcement and public safety. Since then, the Summit has grown into a key international platform, drawing participants from over 138 nations.

The World Police Summit continues to deliver impactful solutions and insights to address the challenges of modern policing and law enforcement.