Dubai, UAE:

On the second day of World of Coffee 2024, a series of events and activities were organised, which attracted a large number of visitors and coffee enthusiasts interested in its production, manufacturing and trade. Several competitions on coffee preparation were organised throughout the day. In the Brew Bar pavilion, prominent companies and brands delivered insightful presentations, meanwhile, the Cupping Room pavilion provided an exciting space for coffee lovers to immerse in the exploration and tasting of a diverse array of coffee types.

The global event, organised by DXB Live, the integrated event management and organisation services arm of the Dubai World Trade Centre, in collaboration with the Specialty Coffee Association, featured a series of informative lectures presented by seasoned professionals. Antonio Orria and Nuova Simonelli both shared insights on ‘Menu Design Builder,’ while Philip Bertilak discussed the intricacies of Coffee Value Assessment. Therayut Damrong Akarawiwat led a session that focussed on the origins of Laotian coffee. Julia Leach presented a session on ‘Sensory Evaluation of Cold Drinks,’ offering valuable perspectives, and Dr. Fabiana Carvalho explored the concept of taste in her presentation titled ‘Delving into the Concept of Taste.’

Mattia Miatto Export Manager of MAZZER LUIGI S.p.a., said: “The World of Coffee offers a valuable platform for us to showcase our products to a diverse audience of coffee enthusiasts and industry experts from across the globe. Among the featured items are our coffee grinders, including the Philos Commercial Grinder and the Kony Sg Grinder. The Philos Grinder boasts a distinctive design designed specifically for light commercial settings, allowing baristas to achieve exceptional results even in compact workspaces. Designed to be user-friendly and low maintenance, it ensures optimal grinding outcomes with a consistent flow of grains into the grinding chamber. On the other hand, the Kony Sg Grinder is equipped with features for a seamless experience. This includes a built-in load cell for precise and consistent dosing, along with Grind Flow Control (GFC) to prevent clumping and reduce electrostatic charges in ground coffee. This grinder is the ideal choice for medium-sized specialty cafes.”

Junior Romero, QC and content creator of Flava Coffee, said: “We are thrilled to make our inaugural appearance at the World of Coffee 2024 in Dubai. This opportunity holds high importance for our new company as we endeavour to fortify our connections with other coffee companies and expand our market presence. Throughout the event, we are unveiling three distinct coffee flavours, highlighting our commitment to supporting coffee farmers and all industry stakeholders, while delivering exceptional quality coffee products. We, at Flava Coffee, steadfastly believe in the values of transparency and reliability in our products. Moreover, we are dedicated to offering visitors comprehensive information on our coffee, including its origin, manufacturing process and the specific type of coffee utilised.”

The World of Coffee Dubai 2024 serves as a pivotal event in the coffee industry, garnering significance locally, regionally and globally. With over 1,650 companies and brands in attendance, the expo offers an ideal platform for showcasing a wide array of coffee products and services. Exhibits range from green and roasted coffee beans to a diverse selection of beverage preparation devices, roasting services providers, flavourings and packaging solutions. Additionally, the event is witnessing the participation of 60 UAE-based companies and brands. The exhibition is also organising several exciting events, including the UAE National Barista and Latte Art Championship, the Coffee Design Awards, and the Best New Product Awards.

The event will conclude on its third day, January 23, 2024, at Za’abeel Hall 4, 5 and 6 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The final day of the event will witness announcement of the winners of the championships that were held and, subsequently, the awards will be presented.

