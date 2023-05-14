Riyadh, KSA: The findings from a recent advisory board meeting, held in Riyadh, revealed that for Saudi Arabia’s entertainment industry to continue to grow exponentially, it would need to cultivate a dynamic and creative workforce, develop and hone the skills of the country’s youth, and lean into the global success of the kingdom’s giga-projects.

The findings emerged from the Saudi Entertainment & Amusement (SEA) Expo advisory board meeting in April, which brought together the kingdom’s foremost experts in the entertainment industry to discuss current market dynamics and trends, challenges, and potential solutions, and map out the future of the entertainment and leisure landscape in the country. The findings will be used to shape the agenda of the SEA Expo and its three-day summit, set to take place at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center from May 28th -30th.

Experts from the Ministry of Investment, Qiddiya Investment Company, Thinkwell Group, Saudi Entertainment Academy and Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), Al Hokair Group, were among the major industry players who attended the advisory board to share their views on the current entertainment climate.

The board members found that to create a sustainable and thriving entertainment industry, it is essential to develop and cultivate local talent in the country by: investing in human resources and capital, training Saudi Arabia’s young and dynamic workforce, inspiring the country’s passionate youth to enter careers within the entertainment and leisure industry, and fostering environments that enable creativity.

Over the last few years, Saudi Arabia has intensified efforts to ameliorate human capital shortages and has introduced many initiatives to gradually transition itself from an oil-based economy towards a knowledge-based one. With entertainment and tourism high on the kingdom’s agenda, advisory board members put the future of the entertainment industry under the microscope to understand what is needed for the industry’s continued success.

Other topics that the board members discussed included Saudization, safety and security, entertainment within the hospitality sector, e-sports, women in entertainment, the success of key giga projects in KSA, and working towards the country’s Vision 2030 goals through the entertainment industry.

“The findings from the 2023 SEA advisory board were tantamount to a real success in KSA’s entertainment, leisure, and amusement industry. By discussing and dissecting the current climate, the country’s foremost experts moved the needle forward by asking the question: What is essential to success and longevity within the entertainment industry?” Said Sarkis Kahwajian, Event Director of SEA Expo, part of dmg events.

The 2023 SEA advisory board included: Eng. Bahaa Abdul Majeed, Entertainment Sector Director, of the Ministry of Investment; Don Potts, President, Parks & Attractions of Qiddiya Investment Company; Vivien Exartier, PhD, Executive Director of the Saudi Entertainment Academy and Amin Rashmani, Executive Director MENA of Thinkwell Group; Mike Rigby, VP Business Development, M.E., Waterparks & Attractions of Whitewater West Industries Ltd.; Andy Such, Executive Director – Operations of Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN); and

Mohamed Attia, General Manager, Entertainment, Al Hokair Group.

Speaking at the meeting, Andy Such, Executive Director – Operations at SEVEN, said, “At SEVEN, we are developing the entertainment ecosystem through our 21 entertainment destinations across 14 cities in Saudi Arabia. In the next 18 to 24 months, we have developed a strategic approach to building the necessary human capital to ensure the long-term sustainability of the sector. This involves creating job opportunities, training local talent and enabling knowledge transfer by working with our global partners. Saudis are eager for the wealth of opportunities that are rapidly opening up in the kingdom, and we must nurture that ambition.”

Co-located with the Saudi Light and Sound Expo, SEA aims to highlight Saudi Arabia’s entertainment and leisure plans and create opportunities in the industry to drive the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions. With hundreds of international and local brands from 40+ countries, SEA Expo will act as a platform that showcases new and innovative products from its 350 exhibitors.

While the SEA Summit will bring together the country’s leading private and public sector experts to spotlight the current climate, take on the industry’s challenges, and analyze future trends and predictions of the entertainment and amusement industry.

Among the list of sponsors for the SEA Expo are Saudi Entertainment Ventures (Platinum Sponsor); Al Hokair Group (Platinum Sponsor); Embed (Lanyard & Registration Sponsor); Semnox (Badge Sponsor); The Shipping Monster (SEA Summit Sponsor); TEA (Themed Entertainment Association) (Association Partners); MENALAC (Knowledge Partner) and GRS Research & Strategy (Official Research Partner).

For more information visit:https://www.saudientertainmentexpo.com