Manama, Bahrain: The Labour Fund Tamkeen supported the participation of 15 Bahraini food businesses at the Saudi Food Show, Saudi Arabia’s largest international food and beverage showcase. Over 1,000 exhibitors are expected at the event, including leading brands of a range of restaurants, as well as food and beverage manufacturing companies from 97 countries and more than 80 renowned regional and international chefs.

The exhibition, which is taking place from 21 to 23 May at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center, provides a prime platform for Bahraini companies to display their products and services.

Participating enterprises will gain valuable insights into sector trends; exchange best practices; and forge relationships with industry leaders. Notable brands such as IFFCO Group, Bidfood, and Lactalis Group will be present, alongside events such as the Saudi Food Trend Trail, which will showcase more than 30 innovative food and beverage concepts, and the YouthX Saudi competition, featuring the brightest emerging culinary talents from all over the world.

Tamkeen Chief Executive Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez said, "Our commitment to supporting Bahraini businesses' participation in this event highlights our dedication to enhancing their global competitiveness. This will help strengthen the pivotal role the private sector plays in the growth of our national economy.”

She added, “With the manufacturing sector contributing 14% to GDP in the final quarter of 2023, we are keen to bolster this sector's growth trajectory. By affording Bahraini enterprises a platform to showcase their offerings on a global stage, we aim to foster meaningful connections and partnerships for them with industry leaders. This endeavor elevates the local food and beverage landscape while contributing to the Kingdom’s sustainable economic growth."

Export Bahrain CEO Ms. Safaa Abdul Khaleq said: “Our partnership with Tamkeen reflects a firm commitment to supporting the growth of the food and beverage sector in Bahrain and enhancing the success of the enterprises operating in it. We are excited to help spotlight participating enterprises and showcase the diverse range of products and services originating from Bahrain on a global platform. Fostering a thriving local food and beverage ecosystem characterized by innovation and sustainability is one of our priorities. This event offers us the opportunity to acquire the latest insights and forge valuable business connections.”

Tamkeen's sponsorship of the Kingdom of Bahrain's pavilion at the Saudi Food Show is aligned with its 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars; increasing economic participation through employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and the adoption of technology.

