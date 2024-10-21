Muscat – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) unveiled the results of the Food Security Lab 2024 on Thursday, announcing 41 investment projects across various sectors with a total investment exceeding RO45mn.

The lab also identified 66 investment opportunities and introduced 24 initiatives to bolster projects in the food security sector, enhance logistics services, and launched two new platforms named ‘Tharawat’ and ‘Zad’.

The closing ceremony was presided over by H E Eng Saeed bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, along with several ministers, undersecretaries, members of the State Council, the Majlis A’Shura, and representatives from companies in the agricultural, fisheries, water resources, and logistics sectors.

Additionally, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning signed 177 agreements related to food security, with an investment value of over RO32.3mn, covering an area of more than 13,700 acres. In the fisheries sector, 14 investment contracts were signed, totalling over RO36.8mn.

During the ceremony, the Advanced Boats Initiative was launched to enhance artisanal fishing by facilitating knowledge exchange and introducing advanced fishing boats, measuring between 10 and 14 metres, equipped with high technical specifications. This initiative aims to empower Omani fishermen to operate in various fishing areas within territorial waters extending up to 200 nautical miles.

It is noteworthy that the Food Security Lab 2024 included, over a period of two weeks, a number of activities and discussions aimed at attracting investments to the food security sectors, with a focus on local added value and digital transformation.

